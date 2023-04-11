After a pandemic lull, strep cases are bad again. Here’s what to know.

Even as the winter’s respiratory virus season fades, strep throat infections remain high, and in some cases pediatric formulations of some antibiotics are in short supply.
We spoke to infectious-disease experts to answer common questions about strep, its symptoms and the antibiotic shortages affecting some parts of the country.
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Eating like a centenarian can help you live a longer life.
Waking up frequently at night can harm your health. Here are three ways to improve sleep.
The frequency and color of poop can vary. Most of the time, they shouldn’t cause alarm.
You should avoid kava and 9 other risky dietary supplements.
Try these 6 ways to slow memory decline and lower dementia risk