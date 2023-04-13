Listen to a 5-minute meditation: Use your five senses to lower anxiety

If you’re searching for a way to cope with your anxiety, a simple five-senses meditation might help.
You’ll want to do this meditation from a comfortable seated position. Unlike meditations where you might close your eyes, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for the first part of this meditation, as you engage your sight. You can close your eyes as you move through the rest of the senses.
As you meditate, stay curious, bringing awareness to sights and sounds around you that you may not have noticed before.
I hope you feel more grounded after taking just five minutes to connect with your senses and the world around you.
Samantha Snowden is a Headspace teacher in Los Angeles. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA and her master’s degrees in clinical and educational psychology from Columbia University. You can find her Instagram.
Read more from Well+Being
