Pinkeye cases rise in allergy season. It might be a covid symptom too.

Pinkeye — an inflamed, itchy and painful eye — is common during allergy season. But now some doctors are concerned the ailment may also be associated with a new coronavirus subvariant.
Pinkeye can be caused by allergies, injury, bacterial infections or viral infections (not just covid), and can occur in both children and adults. We spoke with experts about what to do if you have this symptom and when to see a doctor.
