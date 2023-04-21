Pinkeye cases rise in allergy season. It might be a covid symptom too.

Health experts say they haven’t conclusively linked the condition, formally called conjunctivitis, to the Arcturus subvariant.

By
April 21, 2023 at 2:17 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
Listen
5 min

Pinkeye — an inflamed, itchy and painful eye — is common during allergy season. But now some doctors are concerned the ailment may also be associated with a new coronavirus subvariant.

Health experts say they have not conclusively linked the condition, formally called conjunctivitis, to the subvariant Arcturus. But anecdotal reports suggest the subvariant may produce fever and conjunctivitis, mainly among children. “It’s occurring in the setting where they’ve documented community spread of this virus,” said William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Pinkeye can be caused by allergies, injury, bacterial infections or viral infections (not just covid), and can occur in both children and adults. We spoke with experts about what to do if you have this symptom and when to see a doctor.

Read more from Well+Being

Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.

Eating like a centenarian can help you live a longer life.

Waking up frequently at night can harm your health. Here are three ways to improve sleep.

The frequency and color of poop can vary. Most of the time, they shouldn’t cause alarm.

You should avoid kava and 9 other risky dietary supplements.

Try these 6 ways to slow memory decline and lower dementia risk

Loading...
Loading...