Melatonin gummies may have a higher dose than what’s on the label

The chewy melatonin gummies that many people take before bedtime to promote sleep may contain far more of the hormone than what’s printed on the label, a study shows. The findings, published as a letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association, follow a government report last year about a surge in excessive pediatric ingestions of melatonin over the past decade. The new research included a warning to parents that giving the gummies to children could result “in ingestion of unpredictable quantities” of the hormone.

The researchers, from Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi, tested 25 supplements of melatonin, a hormone that is produced naturally in the body and released by the brain. Among their findings:

Most of the products contained 20, 30 or 50 percent more — and in one case, about 2.5 times more — than the quantity listed on the label.

Four products had less melatonin than promised, including one that didn’t have any detectable levels of the hormone.

Of the 25 products tested, 22 were “inaccurately labeled,” defined as being more than 10 percent above or below the amount listed on the label.

Five of the products listed cannabidiol (CBD) as an ingredient, and the researchers found all of them had slightly higher levels of CBD than indicated on the label, as well.

An increasing number of people are taking melatonin supplements to help them fall asleep. The rise in consumer demand has also made it easier for children to get their hands on the supplements. In 2020, melatonin was the substance most often cited in calls about children to U.S. poison control centers, according to a report on pediatric melatonin ingestions published last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pieter Cohen, the lead author of the research and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said his study and the CDC’s report are reasons melatonin supplements need to be treated more like over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol and Benadryl and less like a warm cup of milk before bed.

“We need to take a step back and rethink the narrative about melatonin,” said Cohen, who also is a general internist at Cambridge Health Alliance. “It’s a drug. It’s a hormone. And just like other drugs — just like every single drug that exists — it’s all about dosages.”

A spokesman for the dietary supplement industry said consumers should not be alarmed by the study results.

Steve Mister, the president and chief executive of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade group for the dietary supplement industry, said supplement companies are required to have “at least 100 percent of labeled dosage” in the products they sell.

“It’s not uncommon for companies to put in a little extra. So, for instance, a melatonin product that’s labeled as 3 milligrams might put in 4 milligrams,” Mister said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. And, there’s no reason adults should be concerned about that.”

He called Cohen’s research “an effort to raise undue alarm in consumers, and particularly among parents,” over melatonin supplements.

‘Inaccurate labels’ on melatonin gummies

To conduct the study, the team dissolved the gummies and measured the quantity of melatonin, CBD and other components of the products, Cohen said. This is the first study to quantify the amount of melatonin in over-the-counter products in the United States, he added.

A similar study of 16 melatonin supplements available in Canada found the actual dose of melatonin in the products ranged from 17 percent to 478 percent of the amount listed on the label.

Overall, the researchers found the actual quantity of melatonin ranged from 26 percent less than promised to about 2.5 times more than what was listed on the label.

In the products that had melatonin, the amount of the ingredient ranged from 1.3 milligrams to 13.1 milligrams. Doctors often recommend patients interested in using melatonin start with using 1 to 2 milligrams of the supplement.

“Our study is showing that those amounts that are listed, which are relatively large to begin with, are actually frequently underrepresenting the amount of melatonin,” Cohen said.

Consumers can buy melatonin gummies in flavors such as blackberry, orange and strawberry. In some other countries, melatonin is considered a drug and is available only through a prescription.

In the United States, melatonin is considered a dietary supplement by the Food and Drug Administration. Supplement makers aren’t required to provide additional safety data or get FDA approval before marketing their products.

Some companies submit their supplements to third-party verification programs such as U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) and NSF to test and verify the breakdown of their products.

How much melatonin should someone take?

David N. Neubauer, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University, said for people interested in trying melatonin, he recommends starting with 1 to 3 milligrams.

“Take it prior to your bedtime because once you’re getting into bed it’s too late,” Neubauer said.

The brain naturally produces the hormone and gradually releases more melatonin as people approach their natural bedtime. The hormone works with the body’s biological clock and “reinforces our circadian rhythm” to help someone feel ready for bed, Neubauer said.

Experts say melatonin supplements can be an effective short-term solution for anyone traveling through changing time zones or night owls who want to bump up their bedtime. While there’s not strong evidence that melatonin is effective for chronic insomnia, many people still try it because it’s viewed as generally safe and not habit forming.

You shouldn’t take melatonin if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, according to Johns Hopkins University Medicine.

Can a child take melatonin?

Melatonin may promote sleep in children with certain neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. But since melatonin is a hormone, experts say there are some concerns that regular use of the supplement could affect a child’s development, especially during puberty.

If you’re considering giving your child melatonin, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises consulting a pediatrician and proceeding “cautiously and carefully.”

Neubauer said if you’re going to give your children melatonin, keep it out of reach “because gummies look like candy.”

