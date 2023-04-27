Why you should practice forgiveness

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It's not easy to forgive. But it does get easier with practice, research shows.

The first step toward forgiveness is simply deciding to forgive. To achieve emotional forgiveness, a person needs to let go and stop dwelling on being wronged. It requires a conscious choice to replace ill will toward a person with feelings of goodwill.

If you, like me, have struggled to get there, try starting small. Practice forgiveness by starting with small transgressions that happen every day. If someone cuts in line or is rude to you at the checkout counter, use that as an opportunity to forgive, recognizing the bad behavior wasn’t personal. Then try practicing forgiveness toward people at work or with family members.

The science of forgiveness is fascinating. Researchers recently completed a five-country study to find out if a simple workbook (you can download it free) could help people benefit from forgiveness. You can read more about the study and the workbook in my recent report.

Is your eating plan heart healthy?

Low-carb eating is popular, but it’s not the best diet for heart health. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the American Heart Association.

The group ranked popular diets based on how closely they followed heart-healthy eating guidelines. Two popular diet strategies — the low-carb ketogenic diet and the grain-free paleo diet — scored poorly. The reason? The restrictive nature of the diets meant they excluded too many good-for-you foods.

The authors said one of the purposes of their report was to counter widespread misinformation about nutrition promoted by diet books, blogs and people on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter — where posts promoting keto and paleo eating plans have surged in recent years.

The report advocated more balanced whole-food eating strategies such as DASH, Mediterranean, pescatarian and vegetarian diets. To learn more, read the latest Eating Lab column from Anahad O’Connor. And don’t forget to check out the comments, where readers are having a lively debate about the pros and cons of popular diets.

