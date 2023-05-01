Are your toenails causing problems? Here are some solutions.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Trimming toenails is nobody’s idea of a good time, no matter your age. But as you get older, this task can become far more challenging because your toenails may become thicker and misshapen, and thus harder to cut. And reduced flexibility could make it more difficult for you to even get into the right position to cut your toenails.

Taking care of toenails also becomes more important as we age. If you cannot care for your toenails properly, “it can lead to problems down the line,” says Michael Coyer, a foot and ankle surgeon in Orange County, Calif. Neglect, for instance, can lead to painful ingrown toenails and damage to too-long toenails that have been bumping up against the front of your shoes.

There are solutions. These expert strategies can help keep problems at bay.

The top DIY moves

Generally, if you’re physically able to care for your toenails and you have no underlying medical problems — such as diabetic neuropathy, or limited mobility or eyesight — you can consider cutting your own nails, says Alex Kor, a podiatrist at Witham Health Services in Lebanon, Ind., and a spokesman for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

If trimming your nails is awkward for you, a few steps may make wielding a toenail clipper easier. “I tell my patients to take a bath or shower — or soak their feet in warm water — prior to cutting their toenails,” says Shari Lipner, associate professor of clinical dermatology and director of the nail division at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “The water helps soften thick nails, making them easier to cut.”

It’s also useful to regularly moisturize the skin around your toenails. Lipner recommends slathering a thick emollient cream on the area, then putting on a pair of cotton socks and letting the moisturizer do its work while you sleep.

When cutting nails, take care not to cut too far down. “Overaggressive trimming and cutting the toenails too short can lead to ingrown toenails,” Coyer says.

Kor says experts typically recommend leaving a very small bit (1 millimeter or 1/32 inch) of the nail past the nail bed when trimming. You also want to avoid a rounded cut. “It’s best to cut the nails fairly straight across, ensuring that the corners of the nail do not cut into the skin folds of the toe,” Coyer says.

When to go to a pro

For those who can’t — or would rather not — cut their own toenails, a podiatrist can provide both foot and toenail care. But a pedicure at a podiatrist’s office might not be covered by insurance unless it’s deemed medically necessary or you have an underlying condition that requires a professional to tend to your feet.

If you are generally in good health, regular pedicures at a nail salon may be an option — and allow you to avoid the cost of uncovered services at a podiatrist’s office, Kor says. “But make sure the place is clean, and ask how they are sanitizing their instruments (or bring your own),” he says.

When to talk to a doctor

While thick or discolored toenails might not mean something is seriously amiss, anything that’s painful or new — or that has you concerned — should be brought to the attention of a dermatologist or podiatrist.

They can test for toenail fungus and advise you on topical or oral treatments when necessary, treat ingrown nails and assess damage from trauma to a nail. Another reason to see a doctor: In some cases, the state of your toenails may help unearth health issues that need treatment.

Psoriasis, for instance, can affect the toenails, making them thicker and possibly even causing them to separate from the nail bed. And in rare instances, a dark spot on your toenail may be a sign of melanoma, a serious skin cancer.

“Don’t dismiss signs of potential problems,” Lipner says. “Your toenails could be signaling anything from a local infection to a systemic disease.”

