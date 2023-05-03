A family photo shoot turned into a nightmare when a swarm of bees stung a woman more than 75 times, according to fire officials in the Buckeye Valley region in Arizona.
What to do if you get attacked by bees? First, run away.
Run in a straight line, find an enclosed space and don’t jump into water. Here’s how to stay safe when a swarm of bees attacks.
The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said there was a superbloom of flowers in the area at the time of the March 30 attack, and the family didn’t do anything to agitate the bees.
In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday by the agency, bees can be seen buzzing around as firefighters swat them away and carry the children into their truck. They used F-500 foam typically used to quell fires to calm the bees.
If you find yourself being attacked by bees, especially in late spring as bees become more active, here’s what you should do, experts say.
