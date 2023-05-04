Advice for the great outdoors

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whether you're planning a summer camping trip or a weekend walk in nature, outside adventures can expose you to a whole set of health and safety issues. Here's some advice in case your outdoor encounters get a little too wild.

Bee swarms: Attacks by bees are rare, but the insects do get more active in late spring. A woman in Arizona was taking family photos with her kids recently when a bee swarm arrived. She shoved her children into the car and closed the doors to protect them. But that left her outside to endure multiple stings. Writer Katie Camero answered the question, what should you do if bees attack? The answers will surprise you. Run away, protect your face, and don’t jump into water. I’ll spare you the gruesome details (you can read them in the story), but let’s just say that if you do jump in water, the bees may wait for you to surface and gulp for air.

Mosquitoes: Your body is a big protein shake that smells like stinky feet for hungry mosquitoes. Just by breathing, we’re broadcasting to mosquitoes that we’re there, says Leslie Vosshall, the chief scientific officer at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Experts have found that people seem to become more attractive to mosquitoes when they’re pregnant or after they’ve had a few beers. For lasting protection, experts recommend using an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent and minimizing skin exposure by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, which can come treated with repellent.

Ticks: March, April, May and June are prime tick months, and there’s typically a peak in Lyme disease cases in June and July. You’re at risk of encountering ticks any time you’re outside; they’re “really effective at finding and latching onto a host and hitching a ride,” said Michael Bentley, an entomologist and the director of training and education for the National Pest Management Association. But ticks especially thrive in areas with thick vegetation and tall grasses. Walk in the center of trails if possible and dress appropriately: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants in light colors that help make ticks extra visible. Tucking your pants into your socks can block ticks’ easy access to your skin, and hats can keep them out of your hair. Treat your clothes and gear with an insecticide that contains at least 0.5 percent permethrin, which is nontoxic to humans.

Snakes: Most snakes will leave you alone if you leave them alone. But if you do suffer a snake bite, get to the hospital. Don’t drive yourself. Try to take a picture of the snake, if you can do it safely. Elevate the extremity that was bitten. Keep it above heart level, and remove any constrictive clothing or jewelry. Do not use or do any of the following: tourniquets, lymphatic bandage, pressure immobilization, cut and suck, extraction devices, electrical stimulation or packing the extremity in ice.

Bears: Bear attacks aren’t common, but hikers and campers should be prepared for a bear to cross their paths. Most of us will see a bear only from a distance. But by understanding bear behavior, you can better prepare for what to do if one takes an interest in you. And if you do plan to hike in parts of the country where black and brown bears live, experts say you should bring bear spray, travel in groups and don’t run away if a one spots you. They’ll catch up.

Poison ivy: Poison ivy is found everywhere in the continental United States, mostly in Eastern and Midwestern states. It’s a hardy plant that grows in wooded areas, gardens and roadsides. The culprit in poison ivy is called urushiol, which is the oily sap on its leaves and stems. From 85 to 90 percent of people are allergic to it. It can take anywhere from four hours to 10 days after contact for the rash to appear, depending on how much urushiol gets on your skin, how sensitive you are to it and how many times you have been exposed to poison ivy previously. Cool wet compresses, calamine lotion, cortisone cream or antihistamines may help. For severe poison ivy, see a doctor.

Toenail problems?

I had a severe ingrown toenail in college that required surgery, and to this day it remains one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have respect for toenail pain, which is why I was intrigued by a new take on toenails by Consumer Reports.

Taking care of toenails becomes more important as we age, the magazine reports. If you cannot care for your toenails properly, “it can lead to problems down the line,” says Michael Coyer, a foot-and-ankle surgeon in Orange County, Calif. Neglect, for instance, can lead to painful ingrown toenails and damage to too-long toenails that have been bumping up against the front of your shoes.

For advice about toenails, read the full report: Are your toenails causing problems? Here are some solutions.

