TB cases rose 5 percent last year, more among young children

In 2022, 8,300 cases of tuberculosis were identified in the United States, marking a 5 percent increase from the year before, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 2022 rebound in TB cases included a 26 percent increase in TB diagnoses in children 4 or younger — from 160 cases in 2021 to 202 last year. That increase is concerning, CDC officials said in a news release, because cases in that age group are usually the result of recent transmission rather than reactivation of a long-standing latent infection.

Still, the overall 2022 tally did not reach the pre-pandemic count of 8,895 TB cases in 2019. That number fell by 20 percent in 2020, which health officials generally attributed to delayed or missed diagnoses during the pandemic, as well as changes in people’s travel and movement that limited their potential exposure to the disease.

The bacteria that cause TB are spread through the air from person to person and can pass easily through crowds or when people live in crowded conditions. When a person with TB coughs, sneezes, talks or laughs, someone else may breathe in the germ-infected air. The germs enter the lungs, and a TB infection (known as a primary infection) can develop. At this stage, people often do not have symptoms. But later a latent infection can develop in which the germs survive but the immune system keeps them under control and the infected person has no symptoms. When the immune system can no longer control the infection, active disease sets in.

Symptoms often include coughing up blood and experiencing chest pain, fever, chills and more. Active TB also can spread, moving from the lungs to other parts of the body. TB can be fatal if not treated, but it also can be cured. Treatment, whether for latent or active TB, usually involves taking antibiotics for six to 12 months, sometimes longer.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

