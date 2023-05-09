New advice for mammograms at 40. Here’s what to know.

Here are answers to common questions about mammography and the new recommendations for screening between the ages of 40 and 74

By
May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has recommended new guidelines for screening mammograms. (iStock)
5 min

A federal health panel has proposed new guidelines for screening mammograms, urging all women to start them at age 40, instead of 50.

The draft recommendations from the United States Preventive Services Task Force are not final, but are likely to be approved after a period of public comment. The task force, appointed by the Department of Health and Human Services, wields enormous influence, and its recommendations are closely followed by the nation’s primary care physicians.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Here are answers to common questions about mammography, as well as the new recommendations.

What women can do to take care of their health

Some screening and other health recommendations for women have changed in the past years. These articles explore the guidance for women to take care of their health.

Fallopian tube removal is advised for more women to prevent ovarian cancer.

Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of American women. Here are the symptoms to watch for.

From heart disease to IUDs, doctors dismiss women’s pain.

Ultra-processed foods may increase ovarian, other cancer risks.

Progestin-only birth control slightly increases breast cancer risk.

Frequent use of hair-straightening chemicals has been linked to uterine cancer risk.

Loading...
Loading...