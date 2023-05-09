New advice for mammograms at 40. Here’s what to know.

What women can do to take care of their health

Some screening and other health recommendations for women have changed in the past years. These articles explore the guidance for women to take care of their health.

Fallopian tube removal is advised for more women to prevent ovarian cancer.

Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of American women. Here are the symptoms to watch for.

From heart disease to IUDs, doctors dismiss women’s pain.

Ultra-processed foods may increase ovarian, other cancer risks.

Progestin-only birth control slightly increases breast cancer risk.

Frequent use of hair-straightening chemicals has been linked to uterine cancer risk.