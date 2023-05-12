The Food and Drug Administration updated its guidelines this week regarding who can donate blood in the United States, eliminating a decades-old rules stemming from the AIDS crisis that prohibited men who have sex with men from donating.
Who can donate blood? What to know about FDA’s new guidelines
The FDA’s guidelines affect everyone, but also mean gay and bisexual men will no longer be forced to abstain from sex to donate blood
Here are answers to a few common questions about how the guidelines could affect eligibility to donate blood in the United States.
