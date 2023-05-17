Megan Fox says she has body dysmorphia. What to know about the disorder.

Body dysmorphia can harm people’s mental health and self-esteem

May 17, 2023 at 4:53 p.m. EDT
Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Megan Fox spoke in a recent interview about her struggles with body image and the challenges of living under the microscope of Hollywood.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body,” Fox, 37, said in a video interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue. The actress has spoken about having body dysmorphia and other mental health issues in the past.

People with severe body dysmorphia disorder can become reclusive, struggle in relationships and suffer from other mental health issues, experts say.

We spoke to experts about body dysmorphia, including how to know if you have it and potential treatment options and risks. Here’s what they said.

