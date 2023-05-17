Megan Fox spoke in a recent interview about her struggles with body image and the challenges of living under the microscope of Hollywood.
Megan Fox says she has body dysmorphia. What to know about the disorder.
Body dysmorphia can harm people’s mental health and self-esteem
People with severe body dysmorphia disorder can become reclusive, struggle in relationships and suffer from other mental health issues, experts say.
We spoke to experts about body dysmorphia, including how to know if you have it and potential treatment options and risks. Here’s what they said.