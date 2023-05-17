Megan Fox says she has body dysmorphia. What to know about the disorder.

Megan Fox spoke in a recent interview about her struggles with body image and the challenges of living under the microscope of Hollywood.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body,” Fox, 37, said in a video interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue. The actress has spoken about having body dysmorphia and other mental health issues in the past.