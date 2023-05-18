Birds, sweeteners and a mystery: The week in Well+Being

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Should you stop using sugar substitutes? The World Health Organization wants you to stop sprinkling packets of fake sugar in your morning coffee, ease up on ultraprocessed foods that contain artificial sweeteners and cut back on real sugar, too. We explain the science behind the advice.

These people can’t burp! A strange syndrome that prevents someone from expelling burps is often misdiagnosed. A Reddit group is helping to spread the word. We spoke to people who suffer from the problem and explain the surprising cure that has changed their lives.

Can you solve this medical mystery? He was a devotee of rugged backcountry skiing, but his health suddenly went downhill after two life-threatening blood clots. He spent months trying to discover why he had grown so weak that he couldn’t walk across a room without stopping to rest. Finally, a doctor gave him answers.

How birdsong can improve your health

If you need a mental health break today, spend some time with our Brain Matters column “Why birds and their songs are good for our mental health.”

There’s ample evidence that being in nature is good for your health and can even result in a better workout. But tuning into the chirps, twittering, warbling and caroling of birds has an extra benefit.

Our columnist Richard Sima, a neuroscientist, says recent research suggests that even listening to recordings of birdsongs can alleviate negative emotions. And in one study, the benefits persisted well beyond the bird encounter: “If a participant reported seeing or hearing birds at one point, their mental well-being was higher, on average, hours later even if they did not encounter birds at the next check-in.”

The joy of this story is the sounds of birds themselves. Our audio team brings you the songs of a meadowlark, warbler, bobolink, woodpecker and sandhill crane.

And a bonus for bird lovers. At the end of the story, we share tips and links for birdwatching at home, five apps that can bring the joy of birds into your life, a “smart” bird feeder that takes pictures and the lowdown on which birds are the biggest jerks at the feeder. Enjoy!

Surprising news about exercise and the heart

Exercise is good for your heart, but for people who take part in strenuous workouts and races, it can lead to a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. I spoke to Your Move columnist Gretchen Reynolds about the science behind getting too much exercise and who’s at risk.

Were you surprised to find that for some people, exercise can be too much of a good thing?

I wasn’t surprised, actually, since I have several friends, all superb athletes in their 50s or 60s, who’ve developed AFib, which is why I was so drawn to this topic. Exercise is so good for us, in so many ways. But in some cases, there may be limits or downsides, and it’s important to know that.

Who’s most at risk for these problems?

In the studies I wrote about, it was longtime athletes, especially men, who’d entered the most races and finished fastest, over the course of decades. These were endurance athletes who’d done hours and hours — and hours — of hard training. Few were women, but that may change, as more women train and race for decades.

What’s your advice to keep your heart in the healthy zone?

That’s hard to answer, since scientists don’t know yet why some athletes develop AFib, and others don’t. If you’re an athlete and notice your heart has begun racing or you’re short of breath, go see your doctor. AFib can be treated, and my friends with the condition are doing well and still exercising. But for most of us, the problem with exercise is not that we’re doing too much but that we should be doing more.

Read more about exercise and AFib below. And don’t miss these other great Your Move columns about how a hot bath can help you acclimate to hot weather, how changing your exercise mind-set can help your workout, and what grip strength can tell you about how you are aging.

Got a health question? Send it to Ask a Doctor.

This week’s Ask a Doctor column answers a reader question about why some people get irritable bowel syndrome. The answer, surprisingly, says that gravity can play a role in how our intestines function.

Do you have a question for our Ask a Doctor columnist Trisha Pasricha? Pasricha is an internal-medicine specialist and gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. No question is off limits. Curious about chin hairs, toenails, weird muscle spasms or a new food fad? We’ve got you covered. Just fill out our Ask a Doctor form, and you may see your question answered in a future column.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com.

