5 things to know about protein (Hint: You’re probably getting enough)

1 Active people need more protein than couch potatoes

If you’re sedentary, you officially need about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, according to the recommended daily allowance set by the government’s Food and Nutrition Board. This translates to somewhere between 45 to 60 grams of daily protein for most people who rarely exercise — or approximately two chicken breasts (about 30 grams of protein each) or a 6-ounce can of tuna (about 40 grams) and a quarter-cup of almonds (about 8 grams).

Advertisement

But this amount is almost certainly too low for many of us. The recommendation “for protein might be enough to keep us alive, but it is too low for physically active people,” said Eric Rawson, a professor of nutrition and exercise at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

For active people, a better recommendation would be “1 to 1.2 grams per kilogram” of body weight each day, Phillips said, or higher, “up to a level of 1.6 grams per kilogram” of body weight daily if you’re physically active. In simple terms, if you weigh 160 pounds, or 72.5 kilograms, then 1 gram per kilogram of your weight is 72.5 grams of daily protein, which you could get by eating, over the course of your day, a 6-ounce steak (about 42 grams), a cup of Greek yogurt (about 17 grams) and a half-cup of tofu (about 20 grams).