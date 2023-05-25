Weed, happiness and comfort foods: The week in Well+Being

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Happy Thursday. We’ve got an update on recreational marijuana and whether happiness is the right goal for you. But before that … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This week’s must-reads Worried about mental decline? A surprising new study found a daily multivitamin may slow age-related memory loss — multivitamin users were about three years younger in terms of their memory function than nonusers.

A bedtime snack of yogurt or nuts may help you build muscle. Gretchen Reynolds shares five things you Gretchen Reynolds shares five things you need to know about protein.

It’s time to rethink comfort foods. Interesting new research shows that Interesting new research shows that eating more fruits and vegetables can lead to big gains in your mental well-being.

The 12 symptoms of long covid. A new study offers the clearest picture yet of A new study offers the clearest picture yet of what defines long covid.

Curious about cannabis?

It’s been more than a decade since Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. Now, nearly two dozen states and D.C. have followed suit.

Even if you don’t use cannabis, you probably know people who do. We’ve got some useful advice to learn more about how smoking, vaping and eating cannabis affects your health, brain and daily life.

Advertisement

To start, it helps to know what people are talking about. I learned a few things from this glossary of weed terms. You can learn the difference between cannabis and hemp, various strains of marijuana and the different methods used to ingest it.

If you are, or know someone who is, a regular user, you may want to take or share our new weed quiz. We spoke with physicians, cannabis experts and addiction specialists to identify behaviors that could signal a growing dependency on marijuana.

As with alcohol, most people who use cannabis recreationally are doing so responsibly. But if you’re not sure, use these questions to reflect on how cannabis — whether smoked, vaped or eaten — fits into your life.

There are no right or wrong answers, but the questions will make you think. Do you plan your vacations with marijuana use in mind? Do you unwind at the end of the day with ice cream, wine or an edible? Do you make social decisions based on whether you’ll have a chance to get high? Do you or someone you know argue with family or other loved ones about your weed use?

Advertisement

The quiz isn’t a substitute for medical advice, but it could spark some interesting conversations about the role of substances in your life.

Stop trying to be happy

Stop trying to be happy. That’s the advice from this week’s On Your Mind columnist Gregory Scott Brown, a psychiatrist and author of “The Self-Healing Mind: An Essential Five-Step Practice for Overcoming Anxiety and Depression, and Revitalizing Your Life.”

Brown’s big idea is that happiness is the wrong goal. He writes:

Advertisement

“As a psychiatrist, I think about happiness and how to achieve it. And thousands of conversations with patients who are chasing happiness have taught me that it can be a distraction from what’s really necessary for a better life — fulfillment.

“The problem with this approach is that happiness is an emotion, not a state of being. Emotions such as happiness and sadness aren’t supposed to last. They come and go.

“Unlike happiness, fulfillment is a state of being. It is achieved when you accept who you are, make the most of what you have and are optimistic about the future.”

To learn more about how to reach a state of fulfillment, read the full story.

Got a health question? Send it to Ask a Doctor.

This week a reader asks: What is fatty liver disease, and how do I know if I have it?

About 1 in 5 Americans has nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Unlike alcoholic liver disease, it isn’t associated with increased alcohol use. Read more to learn the symptoms and what tests your doctor can order to help you know if you have a healthy liver.

Advertisement

Our new Ask a Doctor columnist is Trisha Pasricha, an internal-medicine specialist and gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Send her your questions. Nothing is off limits. Curious about healthy eating, hot flashes or genetic testing? Dr. Pasricha has got you covered. Just fill out our Ask a Doctor form, and you may see your question answered in a future column.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article