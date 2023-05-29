Being your own patient advocate is doable. Here’s what to consider.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. When you or a loved one is in a hospital or in the midst of complicated treatments, dealing with all the doctors, staff, paperwork, insurance and sometimes conflicting information can be difficult. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One way to make navigating the system easier is by practicing what’s known as health-care advocacy, which involves taking an active role in medical planning to improve decision-making. Here’s how.

Write out a list of concerns

Plan your questions before an appointment to avoid forgetting something, says Mariah Lyn Robertson, an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. And get right to them because you may be given only 15 minutes, says AnnMarie Quintaglie McIlwain, chief executive of Patient Advocators.

Be a good historian

Knowing your medical history — including past diagnoses or procedures, plus any current symptoms — helps your provider care for you. Always bring an up-to-date list of your medications, over-the-counter drugs and supplements to doctor’s appointments and the hospital.

Bring summaries, too, from other medical appointments, because that may help inform your care, McIlwain says.

Make a communication plan

Take notes at your appointment (or have a family member or friend do it for you), but also ask your provider whether they will provide notes and action points.

Be sure to ask how you can reach your doctor in an emergency and how you can get timely answers to questions that aren’t urgent.

If you’re in a hospital, ask how your provider will keep you and your family informed. And make sure you’ve picked a health-care proxy, someone who understands your wishes and can make decisions if you cannot.

Consider second opinions

Before you agree to any significant procedure or treatment, ask for a second opinion. You may want to do the same if you think your concerns aren’t being addressed by the doctor.

For those who are in the hospital, Robertson says most facilities have patient advocacy representatives who can ensure that your needs are met or help you transfer to another hospital.

Outside a hospital, consulting another specialist or a family medicine doctor may help.

Older adults may want to consult a geriatrician. These doctors focus on “what matters to older adults in their life and health,” Robertson says. They “are trained to understand the unique complexity that comes with a long life.”

When to hire a professional

“The bureaucracy of health care is incredibly time-consuming and stressful,” says Caitlin E. Donovan, senior director of the National Patient Advocate Foundation. “The most important thing for a patient is that they are able to focus on feeling better.”

One option? Hiring a professional patient advocate, who can attend appointments with you, help you find in-network doctors, call insurers on your behalf and more.

You can find a pro at AdvoConnection, but keep in mind that while some have specialized training, they aren’t required to be licensed. Asking about relevant experience and checking references are critical.

Fees can be hundreds of dollars per hour, although some patients with chronic conditions may qualify for free services from the Patient Advocate Foundation.

