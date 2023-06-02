More people are living with dementia. What are the signs and risk factors?

Dementia is characterized by impairment of memory, thinking and reasoning, which eventually render people unable to engage in daily tasks

By
June 2, 2023 at 12:42 p.m. EDT
Former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. The Carter family shared news that Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center announced May 30. (John Bazemore/AP)
More than 55 million people globally live with dementia, and the number is expected to increase to an estimated 153 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization.

Recently, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, was diagnosed with dementia.

With the number of people living with dementia rising, individuals need to take steps to reduce the risk of developing it, experts say. These include sustained physical activity, making healthier lifestyle choices and staying socially connected, a 2020 article published in Lancet recommended.

“Although behavior change is difficult and some associations might not be purely causal, individuals have a huge potential to reduce their dementia risk,” the researchers said.

We asked experts some common questions about dementia. Here are their answers.

