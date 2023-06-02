More than 55 million people globally live with dementia, and the number is expected to increase to an estimated 153 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization.
More people are living with dementia. What are the signs and risk factors?
Dementia is characterized by impairment of memory, thinking and reasoning, which eventually render people unable to engage in daily tasks
“Although behavior change is difficult and some associations might not be purely causal, individuals have a huge potential to reduce their dementia risk,” the researchers said.
We asked experts some common questions about dementia. Here are their answers.
