Native American women face heart risks while pregnant, group says

American Indian and Alaska Native women of childbearing age are at heightened risk for heart disease, the American Heart Association warned May 31 — and high rates of trauma and violence increase that risk even further. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the statement, published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, an AHA committee examining the heart health of American Indian and Alaska Native women writes that the majority of these women already have heart problems when they become pregnant.

More than 60 percent have “suboptimal” cardiovascular health — linked with worse heart outcomes later in life — in pregnancy, the panel says. Up to 72 percent of women in some Native communities have Type 2 diabetes, and nearly half have obesity. They also face other dangerous maternal conditions, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and postpartum hemorrhage, at higher rates than their White counterparts.

Violence and traumatic childhood experiences put these women at further risk, the report says. The committee cites research showing that more than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3 percent) have experienced violence during their lifetime, including domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“Despite vast geographic and cultural differences among American Indian/Alaska Native women,” the researchers write, “they often share common experiences of racism and discrimination and the unresolved grief, ongoing abuse, and mistreatment that set the stage for early-onset depression, anxiety, and alcohol and illegal drug use.” Structural racism and barriers that lead to poor prenatal health care, unhealthy diets and other risk factors must be addressed to help these women, they write.

“AI/AN women’s mental and behavioral health disparities reflect the toxic stress and trauma of violence,” said a committee member in a news release. “Maternal care for AI/AN women must address traditional as well as social and cultural determinants of health.”

The committee recommends increasing access to mental health services, the use of Native women’s personal stories in developing prevention and treatment programs, and more screening in pregnancy and culturally sensitive care.

