If you’re hurt in a fall, follow these tips for recovery

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. A fall may be minor, leading to only a bit of bruising. But some can cause traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, even death. In fact, falls are a leading cause of death for adults over 65. Each year, 3 million older people are treated in emergency rooms because they’ve had a serious fall. Following a recovery plan can help you heal.

When to seek care

One-fifth of falls cause significant injuries, but even a small tumble might signify that something is amiss. “Falls can be predictive of functional decline as well as future injuries,” says Lisa Caruso, director of quality and patient safety in the Department of Medicine at Boston Medical Center. That’s one reason it’s wise to let your doctor know about any fall, Caruso says, as well as any “unintentional change in position from a higher level to a lower level,” such as slipping out of a chair or rolling out of bed.

Tell your doctor even if you don’t think you’re hurt, says Mary Campagnolo, a family physician in Bordentown, N.J., and a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Some injuries are not immediately apparent. Also, your doctor may be able to help identify (and deal with) the cause of your fall, whether it’s a health issue such as a vision problem, a drug side ­effect, or factors at home, such as throw rugs that pose tripping hazards.

Call your doctor immediately if you are in any pain from a fall. If you have trouble moving — which could indicate a fracture — or you hit your head, seek emergency care, says Janna Friedly, a professor of reha­bil­i­ta­tion medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. (Loss of consciousness or confusion, lightheadedness, headaches and dizziness are all signs of potential head trauma.)

How recovery works

Whether you were seriously injured or not, your doctor will probably set you up with physical therapy afterward, ­Caruso says. (If you broke a bone, your doctor may also recommend a scan to check the health of your bones.) Physical therapy can help you recover if you were hurt and, if you weren’t injured, can reduce the risk of future falls. “The only intervention that has been shown to have any evidence in preventing falls is activity in a supervised setting,” she says.

More serious injuries may call for a long recovery process. For instance, falls are a common cause of traumatic brain injury in older adults, and it can take weeks, months or sometimes more than a year to heal. Physical therapy, sufficient sleep, and good nutri­tion and hydration all help.

For a hip fracture — more than 300,000 adults are hospitalized for these each year in the United States — surgery may be required. The procedure could be followed by a hospital stay of at least a few days and then weeks in a physical rehabilitation facility.

Medicare typically covers inpatient reha­bil­i­ta­tion for about three weeks, Campagnolo says. But many people need physical therapy and require help with daily activities for longer. For various fall-related injuries, physical therapy can take months or more than a year. Some people also need occupational therapy to get back to their regular activ­i­ties, or speech therapy after a serious brain injury, Campagnolo says.

For anyone, the mobility losses and slow progress can be frustrating. “Try to have patience,” Caruso says.

Facing the fear

For some people, overcoming the worry about ­another fall can be a challenge. Physical therapy can help you regain physical confidence, Campagnolo says. Also, those who don’t build their activity levels back up are more likely to fall again — and more likely to experience a more serious injury the next time around.

An assistive device such as a cane or a walker can also help you feel steadier, she says. And once you feel ready for a post-physical therapy workout, and your doctor gives the okay, you’ll want to try exercises that help build strength, balance and flexibility, experts say. You can look for tai chi, gentle yoga or EnhanceFitness classes — a program of group exercise found at YMCA clubs that aims to reduce fall risks.

