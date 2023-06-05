The ‘silent’ disease of osteoporosis affects 10 million Americans

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Osteoporosis — a disease that thins and weakens bones, making them more likely to break — afflicts about 10 million people in the United States age 50 and older, and four times more women than men, according to the Osteoporosis Workgroup, a panel of experts in the Department of Health and Human Services that focuses on improving screenings and treatment to reduce the prevalence of the ailment.

Osteoporosis is considered a “silent” disease because people usually have no symptoms — people don’t feel their bones getting weaker and do not realize they have the disease until they break a bone in an unexpected way, such as a minor fall, lifting something or simply coughing.

Each year, about 2 million broken bones can be attributed to osteoporosis, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. In addition to those with osteoporosis, about 43 million people have a similar but less severe condition called osteopenia. Their bones have a lower-than-desired volume of minerals (mainly calcium and phosphorous), creating a density that is lower than normal but not low enough to cause easy fracture. But the condition can progress to osteoporosis.

A bone density scan, a type of low-dose X-ray that measures the minerals in a person’s bones, can help evaluate bones’ strength and thickness. Women are urged to have this test starting at age 65, but no age has been established for men. Although the body constantly renews the content of bones, that process normally slows with age.

But to keep bones strong and avoid the potential consequences of weak bones, health experts suggest eating a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, not smoking and regularly doing weight-bearing exercise (such as walking, jogging or stair climbing), as well as exercises to strengthen muscles and to improve balance. In some cases, medication is prescribed to slow the rate of bone loss and rebuild bone strength.

