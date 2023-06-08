Listen to a 3-minute meditation: How to tend your inner garden

I’ve learned many lessons about self-care through the care of my plants. You can’t wait until plants are drooping before watering them, and you can’t overwater to make up for missed days.
In this three-minute exercise, we’ll use visualization and self-compassion to get curious about our needs, so we can begin to tend to our inner gardens.
What do you need?
You can use this exercise as a meditation or a journal reflection. This practice can be done anytime you need a moment to check in with yourself and clarify your needs. Think about the small, intentional acts of self-care you can commit to daily. Maybe it’s going for a 10-minute walk between meetings, drinking enough water throughout the day or replacing screen time with more sunshine.
Another lesson I’ve learned from tending to plants is the importance of letting go. Sometimes, it can be hard to cut the leaves off a plant. It’s so easy to believe that more is better. But when we trim away the dead leaves, we can create space for new growth.
So what are the areas of your life that can be trimmed to make space for more nourishment and care?
John Muir, founder of the Sierra Club, reportedly said that when he discovered a new plant, he would sit next to it “to hear what it had to tell.” When we can learn to sit with ourselves, just like we did in this exercise, there’s much that we can learn about what we need, and this begins the journey of how we care for ourselves.
Dora Kamau is a Headspace meditation teacher in Los Angeles and a former psychiatric nurse who approaches her practice through the lens of social and racial justice, clinical psychology and science. You can find her on Instagram at @dorakamau.
Well+Being and Headspace have teamed up to bring you short meditations for every day life. To learn more about our partnership please read here.
