Air quality, self-care and weight loss: The week in Well+Being

Those of us who live on the East Coast have been marveling at the orange sky, strange smells and the coughing, headaches and sneezes it has triggered in many people. Even my dog has been coughing on her walks.

Our colleagues to the west have been surprised at the reaction elicited by the air quality crisis. That’s because smoky air from wildfires has become all too common in the mountain and Pacific states.

“People in my home state of New Mexico, or those on the West Coast, have been living with the effects of wildfire smoke for years,” said fitness columnist Gretchen Reynolds.

Gretchen said that during wildfire season, exercising outdoors carries the risk of getting smoke in your hair, clothes, nose and mouth. This week, she wrote about how to safely exercise outdoors during air quality alerts. They key is to check the current air quality index where you live.

Airnow.gov provides hourly air quality information, by Zip code. The results are available as a number or color-coded scale. Green (which ranges from 0 to 50) is good; yellow (51 to 100) is moderate.

By the time you get to orange (101 to 150), the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, young children and older people, Gretchen said. Otherwise healthy people, though, can still exercise outdoors in the orange zone, but don’t be surprised if your clothes and hair smell of smoke after spending time outside.

If the smoke intensifies, and the air quality index rises into the higher zones, you may want to drastically shorten or skip outdoor exercise, experts advise.

For many on the East Coast, the air quality alerts are in more risky zones including — the red (151 to 200, or unhealthy), Purple (201 to 300, or very unhealthy) or maroon (301 and above, or hazardous). You can learn more about decoding the air quality index here.

“Last year about now, when fires were raging across New Mexico, the air quality index was unhealthy or worse for days,” Gretchen said. “You could chew the air. I hate the treadmill, but I moved all exercise indoors.”

To learn more about exercising during air quality alerts, read Gretchen’s full story: Is it safe to exercise outdoors when the air quality is bad?

We have lots more advice. Allyson Chiu from our Climate team answers questions about how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke, and what mask to pick.

You may also want to download an app or two to help you keep track of air quality. Tatum Hunter from our Help Desk has the best air quality index apps to check wildfire smoke near you.

And to learn more about what the East Coast is experiencing right now, you can view this photo slide show that captures the impact of the smoke making its way down the coast.

Tend to your inner garden

If you find yourself stuck inside this weekend, we’ve got the perfect meditative moment for you.

Headspace meditation teacher Dora Kamau notes that she’s learned many lessons about self-care through the care of her plants. You can’t wait until plants are drooping before watering them, and you can’t overwater to make up for missed days.

We can apply the same thinking to ourselves, she says. Be preventive and proactive with your self-care, so you can flourish and grow, rather than waiting til you’re drooping because of stress and burnout.

Listen to the meditation here.

Obesity, stigma and the new weight-loss drugs

About 70 percent of adults in the United States are overweight or obese. For some of these people, new weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are making a difference.

This week I spoke with Susan Z. Yanovski, from the National Institutes of Health, and Ruth Marcus, a Washington Post columnist who wrote about her experience losing weight by using one of the drugs.

And you can watch our conversation here.

Ask a Doctor: How do I lose weight during menopause?

This week, our Ask a Doctor columnist Trisha Pasricha answers a reader question about why it’s harder to lose weight as you approach menopause.

Largely because estrogen drops during perimenopause, women tend to lose their lean mass, or muscle, while gaining fat mass, especially around the midsection, Dr. Pasricha says. You might have heard of this being referred to as the “middle-age spread.”

These changes make your joints weaker and physical activity more difficult. And because fat is less metabolically active than muscle, they also make it harder for menopausal women to burn calories and maintain weight loss.

To learn more, read the full column.

Send your health question to our Ask a Doctor columnist, and she may answer it in a future column.

And please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com.

