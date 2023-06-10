Experts recommend exams of siblings of suspected child abuse victims

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When children are brought to a doctor with suspected injuries related to abuse or neglect, they often undergo MRIs and other screenings designed to find internal injuries. Now, an international group is calling for pediatricians to examine siblings and other children who may have been exposed to abuse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a consensus statement in JAMA Pediatrics, a group of 26 pediatricians and radiologists with experience working with cases of suspected child abuse calls for the routine examination of “contact children” — siblings, children who live with a suspected victim and those cared for by suspected perpetrators.

Physicians should examine these children’s skin, ears, throat, genitalia and growth, the statement says, and children under age 2 should also have their bones examined for potential fractures or other injuries.

These examinations should occur even if the contact children appear to be asymptomatic, the statement says, because injuries such as hemorrhages and torn ligaments may be only visible with imaging.

Current guidelines on contact children are variable or nonexistent, the committee writes, with up to 40 percent of contact children going unscreened.

Yet children living in the same home or in contact with the same caretaker often undergo the same maltreatment: In one 2005 study of the siblings of suspected abuse victims, for example, researchers found that in 37 percent of cases, all of the siblings were maltreated, and in 20 percent some, but not all, of the siblings were abused.

The researchers in the current study note that multiple-birth siblings are at particular risk.

Old injuries are often discovered while examining a child with injuries that potentially show new maltreatment. In one 2018 study, for example, researchers found that 19.7 percent of children under 2 who showed suspected abuse symptoms had older head injuries, too. Other studies have shown that children ages 3 to 5 are less likely to need skeletal examinations in suspected abuse situations.

The consensus statement also suggests standard protocols for MRIs, CT scans and follow-up imaging.

“It is our hope that this international consensus statement will provoke a shift in clinical practice such that the routine screening of contact children is incorporated as a standard of care reflective of society’s obligation to the young and vulnerable,” the group writes.

