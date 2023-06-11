New to running? Play this fun game for motivation.

By
, 
, 
and 
June 11, 2023
(Emma Kumer/The Washington Post)

You’ve decided to give running a chance. Now comes the hard — and ultimately, rewarding — part: Actually doing it.

Even those who run regularly understand that it’s not always fun. But shared experiences within the running community can motivate you when times get tough and help you get more enjoyment out of the activity. As you continue on your running journey, let this bingo card be a guide of all the things that only runners can truly appreciate.

Download your board as a JPEG or print it as a PDF.

