Hockey ‘enforcers’ die 10 years earlier than others in NHL, study says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

National Hockey League “enforcers,” those players who engage in frequent fights on the ice, tend to die about 10 years earlier than their teammates, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. It describes enforcers as hockey players who “engage in fights to intimidate opponents and gain momentum for their team.”

Using NHL data on 6,039 men who played in the league from 1967 to 2022, the researchers compared enforcers — 331 players who had been in 50 or more fights, and 183 who had averaged three or more penalty minutes per game — with the same number of players (514) who were not enforcers but were similar in terms of age, height, weight, position on the team and number of games played.

The researchers used fighting and penalty time as proxies for players’ exposure to repetitive head trauma. In the groups being compared, 45 died in the years covered by the study, with no significant difference in the mortality rate between enforcers and other players.

But the researchers found that enforcers had died at a younger age than the others — in their mid to late 40s rather than mid to late 50s. The researchers wrote that “fighting exposes players to repetitive head trauma and may be associated with increased risk of developing CTE,” or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disorder linked to repeated head injuries, such as those sustained by football players.

Advertisement

For the 21 hockey enforcers who died, the study found that 11 died of causes often related to CTE, such as neurodegenerative disorders, drug overdoses, suicides and motor vehicle crashes. None of the other players died of these causes, except for one death from a vehicle crash. “It is time that the NHL aligns with other professional sports and eliminates fighting,” the researchers wrote.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

GiftOutline Gift Article