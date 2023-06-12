Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Q: I often gag when I take my pills and struggle to swallow them. Is there any way to make taking pills easier? A: Swallowing pills isn’t actually intuitive: You need to overcome your gag reflex each time. Nearly 40 percent of people struggle with this, but a few simple solutions might help, including swallowing techniques.

A 2014 study found two techniques — one for tablets and another for capsules — to be effective in helping otherwise healthy people swallow their pills.

If you’re taking a tablet, try the pop-bottle method. Fill a plastic water or soda bottle with water and put the tablet on your tongue. Close your mouth entirely around the circular opening of the bottle and take a drink. While sucking in the water, you shouldn’t let any air in (the bottle should squeeze in on itself). Using that method substantially helped nearly 3 out of 5 people swallow their tablets.

For capsules, the method may feel a little unnatural: Instead of tipping your head backward — as many of us do when taking pills — you’re actually going to lean forward. Place the capsule on your tongue and take a medium sip of water. Don’t immediately swallow. Instead, tilt your chin slightly toward your chest, then swallow. It might seem awkward, but the lean-forward method improved swallowing in about 89 percent of people.

If those techniques don’t work, try these other options.

Ask about changing your pill

Size certainly matters when it comes to swallowing pills. People may struggle when a medication is larger than about a centimeter, but also if it’s too small — when they’re less than 4 millimeters — they can be frustratingly hard to handle and sense in the mouth.

In general, most people find capsules easier than tablets. But if you’re stuck with a tablet, a coated version may be more palatable, if available. Even the pill’s texture, taste and smell can influence how easily you’re able to swallow them.

Talk to your physician about exploring alternative formulations of your medication if what you have isn’t working (and be sure to see what your insurance will cover). When someone in my clinic struggles with swallowing their pills, I check if the medication comes in a disintegrating tablet or in a liquid or powder form that can be obtained at compounding pharmacies.

Sometimes, tablets can be crushed, and capsules can be opened. But it’s critical to know that you shouldn’t try this with all medications. Always ask your pharmacist about these possibilities before attempting them at home. If some pills are taken incorrectly, it could lead to an overdose. That includes pills that are labeled “enteric-coated” or “extended-release, ER.”

For example, omeprazole — a proton-pump inhibitor found in Prilosec — is frequently used to treat acid reflux. Omeprazole can be prescribed as a delayed-release tablet that shouldn’t be modified. But I often switch my patients’ prescriptions to the capsule form so they can sprinkle it on food like applesauce to make consumption easier. And if that doesn’t do the trick, there are other proton-pump inhibitors that come as a liquid that we try.

Drink more water

This should go without saying, but taking pills without liquid is difficult and potentially dangerous. You need to take pills with at least 50 milliliters of fluid (about 1.7 fluid ounces) to ensure they pass through the esophagus smoothly, but some medications require much more.

Speaking of liquids: Make sure you double check that your medication is safe to take with anything other than water. For instance, you shouldn’t take iron supplements with milk, and many statins, such as Lipitor, shouldn’t be taken with grapefruit juice because of issues with absorption.

Look into swallowing aids

A few small studies have demonstrated a lubricating throat spray as an effective means to aid children in swallowing pills. You can also buy gels to coat the pill or special cups and straws that can facilitate swallowing.

Still need help?

Constant trouble swallowing pills, difficulty swallowing any liquids or food in general, pain with swallowing or feeling like something is “stuck” in your throat — these are all reasons to talk to your physician about potential health conditions.

For example, an early symptom of Parkinson’s disease is trouble swallowing, and a history of stroke or dementia can impair your ability to chew and swallow properly. Issues with the esophagus, dry mouth and pill-related anxiety may also be at play.

Fear and anxiety about taking pills often occurs after prior bad experiences with choking or gagging. In these cases, cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure exercises may be helpful, such as practicing with sprinkles.

What I want my patients to know

Almost 10 percent of people don’t take their pills because of trouble swallowing them. If you’re among them, be honest about how often you take your medicine — if it all. Don’t tell me the answer you think I want to hear. There are many reasons it’s hard to get or take medicines — including high cost or difficulty swallowing — and if you share them with me, you might be surprised at the solutions we can brainstorm together.

Meet the doctor: Trisha S. Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and a medical journalist.

