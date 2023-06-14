Dinner parties and vulnerability: How a new generation has changed grief

But my “stages” didn’t resemble stages at all, and nothing about my emotional lurching — from feeling physically battered by loss to compulsively digging for answers — was tidy. Clearly, I thought, I was grieving all wrong.

When my husband died by suicide in 2014, leaving me alone to raise our two young daughters, I yearned to do grief in five tidy stages.

These days, it’s widely acknowledged that the five stages of grief described by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in 1969 — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — were overhyped and misconstrued. They were based on interviews with people dying from terminal illness (not those grieving the death of a loved one), packaged into a theory that got refashioned in the public imagination.

“The trouble is, what was a description of grief became a prescription for grieving,” said Mary-Frances O’Connor, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Arizona and author of “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss.”