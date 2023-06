Champion U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, who was found dead at her home last month, died as a result of “complications of childbirth,” according to a medical examiner’s report seen by The Washington Post.

Bowie, 32, was approximately eight months pregnant and undergoing labor when she suffered possible complications including “respiratory distress and eclampsia,” it said. Her baby, a daughter, did not survive. Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics.