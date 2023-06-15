Think we’re losing our morals? That’s a common illusion, research says.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve heard the arguments: Civil discourse is dead. Social media has made us all self-obsessed. People are meaner and ruder than ever. And with constant news of the war in Ukraine, gun violence, hate crimes and inequality, every day seems to bring new evidence that humanity is plunging toward moral bankruptcy.

But is it?

Research by psychologists Adam Mastroianni and Daniel Gilbert says this is a powerful and persistent illusion. For decades, when people around the world have been asked to compare the morals of the present day with those of the past, they have, overwhelmingly, reported that morals are deteriorating. But when surveys asked about current morality, participant responses remained relatively stable across time — suggesting this perception of decline is false.

“This intense feeling we get that all this nastiness that we see today is new — that is an illusion,” said Mastroianni, the lead author on the paper, which was published last week in Nature. “The fact that it feels like you know [that morals have declined], is not good evidence that you do know.”

Advertisement

That isn’t meant to undermine the very real crises society faces, he said. “To say that things haven’t gotten worse is not to say that things are good,” Mastroianni noted. It’s more like, “We have an epidemic of one drug. We forget the epidemic of the last drug,” he added. “It always feels like the problems of today are uniquely bad.”

John Doris, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University, said he is “favorably disposed” to the study, though the findings aren’t surprising. “A poet once said: ‘The world is always ending,’” he wrote in an email.

This illusion of moral decline, as the researchers call it, has lasting resonance. Two-thousand years ago, the Roman historian Livy bemoaned the “sinking of the foundations of morality” that brought the “dark dawning of our modern day,” the researchers write. It’s the kind of longing for the past politicians try to tap into on the campaign trail — and the kind of intergenerational grievance certain family members air at dinner tables and gatherings.

The tendency to idealize the past has long irked Mastroianni. “I’ve had a lifetime of hearing people complain that things aren’t as good as they used to be,” he said. People say things such as, “‘You used to be able to leave your door unlocked at night. You used to be able to trust politicians,’” but often, they can’t back up those claims, he said.

Advertisement

To debunk this reasoning, Mastroianni looked at 70 years’ worth of archival questions or prompts from major survey research providers — including Pew, Gallup and publications such as the Economist and the Wall Street Journal — that asked some 220,000 Americans whether and how they believed people’s morality had shifted over time. On about 84 percent of the questions, the majority of Americans said morality had declined. Survey responses in 59 other countries had similar findings, he found. And yet, when Mastroianni looked at other survey questions from 1965 to 2020, which asked 4.5 million respondents to evaluate current morality, their responses appeared stable, giving little support to the idea that morality is in a downward spiral.

“People all over the world believe that morality has declined, and they have believed this for as long as researchers have been asking them about it,” Mastroianni and Gilbert write in the paper.

The researchers also asked their own participants to compare present morality to the past and found that they were caught up in the same illusion. Their perceptions were slightly influenced by political leanings and age — conservatives and older people tended to perceive more moral decline — but the liberal and younger participants were vulnerable to the same line of thinking.

Advertisement

While there are several possible reasons for this illusion, Mastroianni suggests, it may be the result of deeply held biases. Studies have shown that people have a bias toward negative information in the moment, but negative events also fade more easily in memory, giving the past a rosiness that the present lacks, according to the paper. The result is a kind of distortion in the rear-view mirror: The road behind us looks smoother, the one we are on seems rough, and it’s natural to conclude that somewhere we made a wrong turn.

The consequences can be significant. Liane Young, a moral psychologist at Boston College, notes that perception of others’ morals can influence our own. “If I think that the morality of folks around me is declining, then my pessimism might lead me to lower my own moral standards,” she said. Mastroianni and Gilbert write that such thinking could keep people from speaking with strangers or relying on their kindness, “an act that might well ameliorate the illusion itself.”

Interestingly, though, the researchers found a way to potentially reduce the illusion: asking people to think about the morality of individuals in their own lives.

“Everyone is standing on an island, saying ‘the people on my island are improving, while the people on every other island are getting worse,’” Mastroianni said. “But the people on the other islands are saying the same thing.”

Gift this article Gift Article