Pride recipes, hungry microbes and birding: The week in Well+Being

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Happy Pride month! To help you celebrate, we’ve got 10 recipes that are as colorful as the rainbow. Cantaloupe salad with arugula and crispy prosciutto, along with white sangria with peaches and raspberries, are both on my recipe to-do list. But before you head to the kitchen …

This week’s must-reads

How old do you feel? Older adults who feel Older adults who feel young at heart may have better health in the future.

A crackdown on Ozempic. Insurers are Insurers are tightening rules to reduce off-label prescriptions of the popular diabetes drug that also helps people shed pounds.

Some people say all calories are created equal. Your Your gut microbes disagree!

The best workout to curb hunger. Those slow, easy strolls Those slow, easy strolls make you hungrier than you think.

How one dad inspired an ‘extraordinary’ birder

This week, I had the pleasure to talk with Christian Cooper, an avid birder, television host and author of the new book “Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World.”

You may know Cooper’s name from a video that captured a racist incident in New York’s Central Park, when a White woman called police after Cooper asked her to leash her dog. Cooper has many interesting stories to tell about his lifelong passion for birds, and how his father, a science teacher, supported his interest.

Advertisement

It all started with what Cooper calls a “spark bird.”

“It’s the bird that drew you in to the hobby,” he said. “I was 9 or 10 years old. I had built a bird feeder in some wood shop class, and I kept seeing this all-black bird with red on the wings.”

Although he initially thought it was a crow, he learned it was a red-winged blackbird.

“That was the bird that got me started. And then it sort of developed from there. I just got sucked in,” Cooper said. “Nature was always big in our household when I was a kid because my dad was a science teacher.”

Later, the family took a cross-country trip, and his father gave him a field guide to the birds of North America, which he studied during hours of driving. “A bird that none of us had ever seen before would flap by, and I’d go: ‘Oh, look, Mom and Dad. There goes a black-billed magpie.’”

Advertisement

His parents were stunned, he said. “And after that, my dad just kind of nurtured that interest.” His father “would get up early in the mornings on Sundays and take me out to the walks of the South Shore Audubon Society, and that really sort of got the ball rolling.”

I also spoke with Cooper about how birding was an “escape valve” for him while growing up closeted and queer, his work creating the first gay Star Trek comic character and his television show “Extraordinary Birder,” which can be found on the National Geographic channel and Disney Plus.

“I always say the birds belong to no one, but they are free and available to all of us, no matter what your disability or ability status, no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity, your race, your religion, your ethnicity, your gender,” he said. “It just does not matter. It’s all there for all of us.”

Advertisement

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who support their children’s natural curiosity. You can watch my complete interview with Cooper here.

Christian Cooper joins Washington Post Live on Tuesday, June 13. (Video: The Washington Post)

Ask a Doctor

How can you make swallowing pills easier? This week’s Ask a Doctor column tackles the question and offers specific tricks for those who struggle with pills. If you have a question for our columnist, Dr. Trisha Pasricha, please submit your questions using this form.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com.

Gift this article Gift Article