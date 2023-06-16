Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

At the beginning, it often felt like my mama’s oncologist, with his mostly bald head and dry sense of humor, was our family’s God. God in the sense that he was all knowing, the keeper of secrets, the bearer of news — good or bad. For the first two years of my mama’s cancer, Scan Weeks, as I came to think of them, were our Judgment Day. We waited, palms sweating on the teal pleather chairs of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center waiting room, for our God to deliver her — our — fate.

My mama, Julie, was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in fall 2017. I was 21, just a few months past my first legal drink, at the time of her diagnosis. In the time since, she’s undergone a nine-hour surgery, six rounds of chemotherapy, three recurrences and two clinical trials. It has been five years of pain and fear and love so bright it is blinding.

The roller coaster of cancer is one of ups and downs and 360-degree flips. And yet, in my mind, her treatment breaks cleanly into two phases. These phases are divided not by surgeries or chemotherapies or holidays spent wondering if they would be her last, but by a federal health-care policy change.

In April of 2021, a national rule,, part of the 21st Century Cures Act, went into effect, requiring United States health-care providers to give patients rapid, complete access to the health information in their electronic medical records free of charge. For our family, the Cures Rule split my mama’s cancer in two.

Advertisement

Phase 1 was defined by waiting. In this phase of my mama’s cancer, Scan Weeks began with bloodwork to measure cancer markers and organ functions. Next, came her CT scan, her tumors measured to the centimeter, the results recorded in radiology reports we’d never read. After the scan came the waiting.

So much of cancer is waiting. No naming convention feels more astute than that of the hospital “waiting room.” Bodies sit in liminality, stuck between their diagnoses and their lives. As we, Team Julie, waited for our oncologist to reveal the results of my mama’s latest scan, we were flooded with acute anxiety. Without information it felt impossible to plan, to predict, to prepare.

And then: Judgment. Heaven or hell. Tumor shrinkage or tumor growth. The moment felt cataclysmic, defining, often devastating. Making decisions in a state of shock is difficult, but when test results are revealed and treatment decisions are made within the same 30-minute appointment it is exceptionally hard. We often did just that.

Advertisement

When the Cures Rule went into effect, we entered Phase 2 of my mama’s cancer. It was a new phase for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center app, “MyMSK,” as well. MyMSK launched in February 2015, but it was not until the Cures Rule that the hospital began releasing radiology reports as soon as they are available via the app, often just hours after the scan takes place and several days before the fated appointment with our oncologist.

At first, Team Julie was ecstatic. No more waiting. No more Judgment Day. Instantaneous information felt like a balm for the unending list of unknowns that accompany cancer and we were desperate for its relief. For the first time, I downloaded the MyMSK app onto my phone.

Scan Weeks took on a new shape. Now my mama’s CT results were recorded and released in reports we could read that same day. I spent those days loading and reloading the MyMSK app on my phone, waiting for the results. The moment when the app revealed that a new CT report was available, my stomach would leap. A full 360-degree flip of a roller coaster condensed into a single moment.

Advertisement

As Phase 2 continued, loading and reloading the MyMSK app became a nervous habit. Stopped at a red light, from the stall of a public bathroom, while I lay in bed watching TV, I’d load and reload the app, awaiting updated results. My obsession was reminiscent of repeatedly refreshing my Instagram feed after a particularly painful breakup. It was compulsive and isolating. I canceled plans when CT reports appeared and spent my time attempting to decode the results. Buried so deep in my projection of future loss, I began to slip out of the present.

There was a fundamental flaw in my obsession, one revealed in the very first line of each CT report: “Clinical Statement: Ovary Cancer.” These reports were written and intended to be read by clinicians, and I, nor any of the members of Team Julie, could call ourselves that.

After reading the results separately, Team Julie would come together.

Advertisement

“Oh thank God!” My mama would start on our joint telephone conversations, always the optimist: “My tumors didn’t grow that much!”

Then my uncle, more conservative: “Does it look like a hepatic vein is being occluded? I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

Then my other mom, the pragmatist (and psychotherapist): “It does appear that the tumors have grown, but we expected that. Everyone take a breath.”

And finally, me, the first to read each scan, the first to Google each medical term, the first to calculate percent growth in each tumor: “The 22.6 percent growth in the tumor on the right posterior sector combined with the 20-point increase in her alanine transaminase, I don’t like it. She’s getting sicker.”

If before the Cures Rule our oncologist was our God, then after we began to try to play God ourselves. We’d spend the week before an appointment deciphering the reports, each with different judgments. Often, some tumors had grown and some tumors hadn’t. Blood tests revealed certain cancer markers rising and others falling back into normal range. The information, which we had craved so deeply, rarely told a clean story.

A key benefit of the update to the Cures Act is an increase in patients’ ability to make well-informed treatment decisions and advocate for themselves in a complex and often opaque medical system. Further, studies have shown that access to medical records makes patients feel more knowledgeable about their care, better prepared for appointments and more likely to follow their clinician’s advice.

But what happens when access to information is increased without improving our ability to comprehend or synthesize it? What happens when patients receive highly anticipated medical records and scan results with no clinician to help decode and demystify them?

Advertisement

Receiving medical information without our oncologist, especially when it reveals — as my mama’s most recent scan did — that death is approaching, is devastating. In truth, cancer is nearly always devastating. And the simple fact is, when it comes to cancer no one can play God, not my mama, my other family members or myself. Not even our oncologist. It can add pain to an already deeply painful situation to try.

Technological advancements driven by the Cures Rule have improved cancer care in so many ways, with a recent study showing that many patients prefer receiving electronic test results, even before they meet with their providers. But for our family, early access to scan results via the MyMSK app only increased our worry and made it harder to remain present with my mama, by instead keeping us preoccupied trying to understand what the results meant for the progression of her cancer. Now, as my mama reaches the end stages of her disease, being present is more important than ever.

So, we’ve come up with a plan. In this final phase of my mama’s cancer, our family will open CT reports together, one hour before we meet with our oncologist. There will be no loading or reloading the MyMSK app, no playing God — we’ll be a family, navigating this roller coaster the best that we can.

Share