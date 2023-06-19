Obesity increases risk of 13 types of cancer

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Being overweight or obese increases a person’s risk for at least 13 types of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those diseases are breast cancer (in postmenopausal women), multiple myeloma, meningioma (a type of brain cancer) and cancers of the esophagus, colon and rectum, uterus, gallbladder, upper stomach, kidneys, liver, ovaries, pancreas and thyroid.

The CDC reports that more than 684,000 cancers associated with excess weight are diagnosed in the United States each year, most often in people 50 and older. The American Cancer Society says that excess weight is thought to be responsible for about 11 percent of cancers in women, about 5 percent of cancers in men and about 7 percent of all cancer deaths. The cancer risk increases with the more weight a person has and the longer a person is overweight.

Excess weight can cause body changes that can lead to such cancer-related conditions as long-lasting inflammation and higher than normal levels of hormones that can help cancer develop, such as estrogen, insulin and insulin-like growth-factor. Excess body fat also can affect the ability of cancer cells to spread (metastasize), according to the cancer society.

Health experts note, however, that being overweight or obese does not mean that someone will definitely get cancer but rather that a cancer diagnosis is more likely than if the person had maintained a healthier weight. The CDC says that — in addition to not smoking — keeping a healthy weight is one of the most important steps people can take to lower their risk for cancer.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

