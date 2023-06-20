Primary care providers urged to ask about anxiety during checkups

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Your primary care provider may start asking you about feelings of anxiety as part of a routine checkup, based on new recommendations from an influential health panel. The recommendation, published by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday in JAMA, the American Medical Association’s journal, stems from concerns about a burgeoning mental health crisis, with growing concerns about depression, anxiety and suicide. Although the task force advice isn’t mandatory, its recommendations typically change the way doctors practice medicine in the United States.

The new guidelines state that asymptomatic adults ages 19 through 64, including those who are pregnant and postpartum, should be screened for anxiety disorders, using questionnaires and other screening tools.

The task force said last fall it would recommend anxiety screening, but waited for public input before making the recommendation final. In October, the group also recommended anxiety screening for children ages 8 to 18.

The group, an independent panel of doctors and other experts appointed by the Department of Health and Human Services to evaluate care aimed at prevention or early detection, said it didn’t find sufficient evidence to assess the benefits vs. risks of anxiety screening for those 65 and older.

Previous guidelines from the task force have suggested screening for depression, but not anxiety disorders — which affected about 19 percent of U.S. adults in the past year and are estimated to affect 31 percent at some point in their lives, data shows. The new advice, experts say, may help clinicians assess, diagnose and treat anxiety disorders earlier, resulting in a better prognosis for patients.

“There are a lot of patients who come to primary care who may be experiencing symptoms but don’t bring them up,” often because of the stigma surrounding mental health issues, said Michael Silverstein, vice chair of the task force. “So it’s about finding people and alleviating that burden earlier rather than waiting for them to come to their doctors with signs or symptoms.”

Michael Albert, chief of internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, said he hopes the recommendation may lay the groundwork to help close the existing shortage in mental health resources — such as loan relief for students entering a mental health profession, and better reimbursement from insurance companies for mental health care — to allow for better access to mental health care.

“I applaud the USPSTF recommendation,” he said. “I hope it moves the needle on a national basis on what it takes to increase access to services that patients may need.”

The task force reinforced its previous recommendation to screen for depression among the same adult population.

‘A potential bottleneck’

Despite increasing workload and demands among medical and mental health professionals, many primary care clinicians already assess patients for anxiety disorders on a case-by-case basis. The new recommendation would simply make it standard practice across the adult patient population.

Many people are living with undiagnosed anxiety disorders, which may include generalized anxiety, separation anxiety, social anxiety and phobias.

Implementing screening for them would almost certainly increase the number of people who are diagnosed and treated — putting pressure on an already overburdened mental health-care system.

“There’s a potential bottleneck at the beginning when we have a lot of professionals who are already stretched thin providing services to people who’ve had anxiety problems or depression that are persistent and chronic and therefore require more effort and energy,” said Lynn Bufka, associate chief of practice transformation at the American Psychological Association. “If some of those individuals had gotten help sooner, they may not have required as long of a course of care.”

“If we can begin to shift so that people get a level of care that meets their needs sooner, that, in the long term, will be beneficial for the balance within the system,” Bufka said.

What patients can expect

Many patients who have undiagnosed anxiety disorders may not recognize the signs, which, experts say, can present in a number of different ways, from physical to somatic symptoms.

“People who struggle with GI illness, pain or sleep disturbances often don’t make the connection that there might be an underlying anxiety issue contributing to that,” said Natalie Dattilo, clinical psychologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School.

“I’ve met with people who’ve been struggling with anxiety for so long that they’ve come to accept it as who they are,” Dattilo said. These patients “haven’t realized the ways in which their anxiety has kept them from doing things, and how limited their life has become as a result of the anxiety.”

In making its recommendation, the task force looked at research concerning a number of scales that can be used to screen for anxiety disorders.

One screening tool, for example, asks patients to rate their potential anxiety symptoms over the past two weeks, using questions such as how often they have felt “nervous, anxious or on edge,” been “so restless that it is hard to sit still,” or felt afraid, “as if something awful might happen.” Such questionnaires, experts say, may be given to patients as part of the forms they fill out before primary care visits.

Primary care physicians can prescribe medication such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, but patients who want or need non-medication therapies such as psychotherapy, or talk therapy, would be referred to a therapist, which may include a social worker, counselor and psychologist.

In cases in which the severity of the illness becomes too complex for primary care physicians to manage with medication, a psychiatrist would take over medication management, said Petros Levounis, president of the American Psychiatric Association.

Mental health professionals say once a patient has a positive screening for an anxiety disorder, the patient should also be assessed for depression and suicide risk, which often coexist.

The task force looked at suicide risk, too, but said it did not have sufficient evidence to assess the benefits vs. the risks of screening for it, instead calling for more research to help make that determination.

The limits of anxiety screening

Some therapists expressed concern about leaning too heavily on medication since primary care physicians, who will be on the front lines, are equipped only to prescribe medication rather than provide psychotherapy.

“Although medications are helpful, there is a high probability that once individuals stop the medication, their symptoms will return,” said Erlanger Turner, associate professor of psychology at Pepperdine University.

Turner said he is also concerned that anxiety disorders may be over-diagnosed in communities of color. Racism and discrimination, he said, may trigger higher levels of anxiety at a given time.

“We want to recognize that just because you’re having some of these problems — you’re irritable or you’re worrying often — that in and of itself does not mean you have an anxiety disorder,” he said. “We want to recognize that anxiety is normal and that there is a continuum from mild to severe symptoms.”

In an editorial accompanying the recommendations, the authors emphasized that anxiety is a symptom, not a disorder, that may result from various stress-inducing circumstances, as well as related mental health conditions including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or physical health conditions such as thyroid disease.

“The uptake of these new anxiety screening recommendations should provide an impetus and an opportunity for primary care clinicians to become more comfortable with diagnosing and treating anxiety disorders, which may require additional training,” they wrote. “Anxiety disorders can be distressing and disabling, and appropriate recognition and treatment can be life-altering and, in some cases, lifesaving, for patients.”

