Remote work appears here to stay, especially for women

Working from home is here to stay, especially for women and college-educated workers, according to economic data released Thursday on the amount of time Americans spent working, caring for children, socializing and other activities in 2022.
Many white-collar workers who hunkered down at home during pandemic shutdowns have returned to the office, but extraordinarily high numbers have not. For many, remote work appears to be a new normal.
Working from home “is a permanent shift,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “We’re now seeing many companies start as remote-first companies.” The new data is a “continuation of what we’ve been seeing” in the American workforce, she said.
In 2022, 34 percent of workers over age 15 over worked at home vs. 69 percent in the workplace, dipping slightly from the previous year. The total share exceeds 100 percent because some workers surveyed worked from both home and in their workplace in one day. Employees spent an average of 5.4 hours per day working at home.
The annual survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau asks thousands of Americans how they spent the past 24 hours of their lives across different categories of activities.
Results from 2019 through 2021 showed that the pandemic dramatically shifted how much time people spend working at home. The new data suggests those changes persisted through 2022, even as much of life returned to normal as more people got vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, and case counts fell.
At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the proportion of employed Americans who worked at home increased from 24 to 42 percent, compared with 2019. The average hours spent working at home also jumped from 3.3 hours per day to nearly 5.8 hours per day, according to ATUS data from May through December of 2019 vs. 2020 (the survey was suspended for the early months of 2020).
The following year, the number of at-home workers dipped only slightly, with the share of at-home workers holding steady at about 38 percent of all workers.
More women and college-educated people are working from home
The dramatic shift toward at-home work is most pronounced in the female workforce. Pre-pandemic, 26.2 percent of women worked from home in 2019, which increased to 49.3 percent in 2020 and dipped to 41 percent last year.
In 2020, female workers also were much more likely than male workers to work from home, and since 2021, that gap has widened. Last year, 41 percent of female workers spent time working at home compared with 28 percent of male workers.
The pandemic spike in working from home was limited, however, to college-educated workers, especially those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, about 60 percent of whom worked at home. For those with a high school degree or less, the share of at-home workers has been consistently low — fewer than 1 in 5 employees with high school degrees worked at home in 2021, a trend that continued in 2022.
There is a clear benefit to remote work for employees, Pollak said. Working from home saves time and money on commuting, and many employees want the flexibility to work from anywhere, to better support their parents or children.
She said remote work also is “part of the reason for this huge spike in new business formation. It has lowered the barriers to starting a business.”
