A guided meditation while taking a mindful nature walk

Whether you live in the concrete jungle or a farmland oasis, you can almost always find ways to connect to nature. One way to do this is to take a mindful walk.
After you’ve practiced this guided walking meditation a few times, try leaving the headphones at home and experience nature and your surroundings with your senses. With mindful walking, there’s no destination, no outcome — we’re bringing our full attention to one step at a time.
Take a mindful nature walk
When I made the transition from working in the hospital to working from home, I noticed how my daily steps decreased significantly. So I made it a point to incorporate more breaks into my work day and take my meditation practice outside. Not only did I feel more invigorated afterward, but during my mindful walking breaks I experienced a deep sense of awe and appreciation for my surroundings. My regular walk to the corner store became a great escape in the outdoors.
Walking is something we do habitually and mindlessly. We often walk from Point A to Point B without being where our feet are. Our focus may be in the past — replaying memories, rehashing conversations — or in the future, thinking about our to-do list or whatever is coming next.
With mindful walking we can get the benefits of moving our bodies, being mindful and enjoying nature all at the same time. Nature can renew our sense of perspective, help us cultivate a sense of awe, and reduce any stress and anxiety we may be experiencing in the moment.
Dora Kamau is a Headspace meditation teacher in Los Angeles and a former psychiatric nurse who approaches her practice through the lens of social and racial justice, clinical psychology and science. You can find her on Instagram at @dorakamau.
Well+Being and Headspace have teamed up to bring you short meditations for every day life. To learn more about our partnership please read here.
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Across the life span, boys and men are more likely to die than girls and women.
SuperAgers have lessons for us about longevity, cognitive health as we age
Popular keto and paleo diets aren’t helping your heart
Quiz: Are you an Ableist?
Exercise leads to sharper thinking and a healthier brain.