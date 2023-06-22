Growth guide, mindful walking and nightshades: The week in Well+Being

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Your guide to personal growth

Do you have a growth mind-set — you’re convinced you can learn anything? Or do you have a fixed mind-set — you’re confident in the skills you have but prefer to stay in your lane?

New research suggests you probably have some combination of both, and different triggers in your environment may push you in one direction or the other.

For instance, I’ve always considered myself more of a word person than a math person. When I recently started a graduate school class in biostatistics that included learning a statistical computing language, I felt intimidated. Everyone else in the class seemed to know what they were doing.

I was fortunate, however, to have a professor who was so passionate about his field that he believed everyone could learn it. A teaching assistant (who could have been my son) reassured me that he had struggled at first, too, but he knew from personal experience that with persistence I would learn it. A tutor I enlisted often told me when I stumbled, “a lot of people struggle with this concept.”

Lucky for me, I was learning from people who all had a growth mind-set, a belief that intelligence, ability and talent can be changed and improved through effort. A growth-mind-set teacher normalizes the struggle and gives a student the tools and support they need to succeed.

The concept of growth-mind-set thinking has been around for 20 years, but psychologists and other researchers have moved beyond studying each individual’s mind-set and are exploring how our environment — teachers, co-workers and friends — can push people toward a growth or a fixed mind-set. They’ve even identified triggers such as social media or the wrong type of boss that can push us into growth or fixed mind-set thinking.

I began my foray into biostatistics with a fixed mind-set (“I’m not a math person”), but I shifted to a growth mind-set with the help of my teachers. (“I’ve got the skills and support I need to learn this.”) And I ended up with a high grade in the course.

To learn more about the new science of growth and fixed mind-set thinking, and the triggers that can take you there, I hope you’ll read the full story, which includes advice from Carol Dweck, the Stanford psychologist who pioneered the concept of growth mind-set.

The growth mind-set: Why friends, family and work make a difference: Psychologists are studying how different workplace, school and social situations can trigger a growth or fixed mind-set.

And when you’re done, check out our new Growth Guide. You’ll find a variety of stories to put you on a path of personal growth and understanding.

6 analog trends that are good for the soul: Try choosing the less-efficient way of doing something, and stop worrying about being productive.

Dinner parties and vulnerability: How a new generation has changed grief: New generations are turning grief into a public experience.

3 professional development tips that prioritize work-life balance: You don’t have to choose between professional growth and a balanced life.

How does trauma spill from one generation to the next?: Everyone is affected by the experiences of their parents and the people who raised their parents.

Try this guided meditation for mindful walking

Whether you live in the concrete jungle or a farmland oasis, you can almost always find ways to connect to nature. One way to do this is to take a mindful walk.

We asked Headspace meditation teacher Dora Kamau to create a mindful walking meditation. You can listen to it here.

