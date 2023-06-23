Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many of us may be familiar with this workplace scenario: Two co-workers are part of a group meeting. One voices strong opinions, becomes hostile when people disagree and aggressively criticizes others. The other shares great ideas, but when pushed on the details, loses confidence and backtracks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The end result? No solutions, frustration all around and the loss of precious time.

They are two types of anxious co-workers:

The controlling co-worker for whom it’s their way or the highway.

The overdependent co-worker who needs excessive reassurance and micromanaging.

Whether controlling or overdependent, anxious co-workers can be a serious burden. Their anxiety not only is distressing to all involved but also causes inefficiencies and breakdowns in problem-solving.

There are effective steps you can take when other people’s anxiety — in relationships — is making you miserable, including leading with compassion and setting boundaries.

Using these strategies in workplaces, however, where power dynamics and culture are not always in our control, can be difficult. There are ways, though, to cope with the anxieties of your co-workers.

Anxiety-avoidance loops

Anxious co-workers are often caught in anxiety-avoidance loops, which work like this:

They face an anxiety-provoking situation.

They want to avoid the unpleasant feelings.

They act to prevent or dampen those feelings in the moment.

Their actions may do that in the short term, but may have negative consequences in the long run.

Disrupting these loops with specific strategies will help them, you and your workplace.

Perfectionism loop

One anxiety-avoidance loop is the perfectionism loop. Controlling co-workers are more likely to be caught in this loop.

Perfectionism, the relentless pursuit of flawlessness, is linked to many anxieties: about failing and making mistakes, being subsequently criticized and feeling worthless as a result.

Aiming for perfection temporarily avoids these anxieties as long as mistakes and failures are averted. Eventually, perfectionists fall short of their punishing standards. Over time, they experience more mental health problems such as greater depression and less efficiency and productivity at work.

If a co-worker is caught in a perfectionism loop, you might be, too, because perfectionism directed inward eventually gets directed outward.

For example, you might find yourself on pins and needles with your perfectionist co-worker because they’re constantly finding fault with your work while lashing out irritably when others offer constructive criticism.

Working with the perfectionist colleague

Clear communication and productive feedback will help you work with a perfectionist and anxious co-worker.

Set expectations that both of you agree on. Include goals, benchmarks for success and performance indicators.

Schedule regular feedback sessions to review and reflect, distill learnings and course correct, if needed.

Offer concrete and nonjudgmental feedback. If critiques from a perfectionist co-worker become demeaning or ad hominem, be nondefensive but firmly request specific and action-oriented critiques.

Setting up expectations and boundaries may lead to conflict, and you may need to push back and be firm. You also could use existing feedback processes that are often integrated in the culture of a workplace. The trick is to make sure they’re working the way they’re supposed to: with a focus on flexibility and learning to boost quality in productivity.

Low-confidence loop

An overdependent co-worker is more likely to be stuck in another type of anxiety loop, one of low confidence — reassurance seeking.

They see the world as uncertain and threatening, and believe they lack the ability to cope and achieve. They look to others for encouragement and soothing, and might even start to procrastinate until they know someone will assist them on challenging tasks.

Procrastination negatively affects everyone on a team. The longer the overdependent co-worker procrastinates, the more panicked they feel. The end result is low-quality work. This only fuels their need for reassurance, which restarts the anxiety loop.

It’s natural to want to assist a co-worker who is struggling like this, but if you’re a linchpin in a low confidence-reassurance loop, you’re only prolonging the problem for everyone.

Working with the overdependent colleague

Try scaffolding, which combines giving temporary support with building autonomy, to work with an overdependent colleague.

For example, if you’ve become the “go-to” person for reassurance seeking, stop answering numerous questions or hand-holding your colleague through a challenge. Instead, become a brainstorming partner as they figure out how to answer questions on their own.

Do they need to look up specialized information, get going on a certain task or bring in someone with specific expertise? Be a resource as they answer these questions for themselves, not a fixer.

Ask them often, “What do you think?”

If they make mistakes, be a compassionate sounding board as they figure out the next steps. By gaining independence and observing their own successes, they will gain confidence, perform better and, in time, make your job easier. It’s a win-win.

Anxious co-workers should be assisted and encouraged to seek support, but anxiety-avoidance loops will hurt them and the workplace. You can empower yourself and your co-workers, and improve workplace well-being and productivity, by stepping outside these destructive loops.

Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, PhD, is a psychology and neuroscience professor and health technology entrepreneur based in New York. She is the author of “Future Tense: Why Anxiety is Good for You (Even Though It Feels Bad).”

