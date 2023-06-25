‘Bespoke Bodies’ exhibition explores the evolution of prosthetics

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

World War I ushered in a new kind of warfare — and also horrific new injuries that required new kinds of prosthetics for eyes, limbs and faces. It was the beginning of a boom in prosthetic design, a field that still thrives today. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Bespoke Bodies: The Design & Craft of Prosthetics,” a new exhibition at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., tells the story of prosthetics’ past and future. It’s a tale that reflects evolving perspectives on disability, mobility and medicine.

Before World War I, most war injuries were caused during close, one-on-one combat, but artillery and machine guns changed that and posed new challenges for prosthetists. Soon, there were attempts to mass-produce some prosthetics in hopes of meeting the needs of thousands of disabled veterans, as well as others in need of assistive devices.

But bodies — and patients’ needs — are different. Today’s prosthetics take patients’ perspectives into consideration more than ever before, and those perspectives in turn make for better prosthetic designs for all.

“Bespoke Bodies” tracks World War I’s legacy in the story of prosthetics, and the later development of the field, through nearly 50 devices from around the world, along with timelines, videos and visual stories.

Visitors will learn about Anna Coleman Ladd, an artist turned Red Cross worker who used her skills in sculpture and portraiture to create realistic facial masks for World War I veterans with facial injuries. They also can examine elaborate leg and arm prostheses from the Great War and compare them with lightweight, modern examples.

The exhibition doesn’t just train its eyes on the past: It includes everything from 3D-printed limbs to emerging trends in robotics, sensors and research that could make the prostheses of tomorrow more effective and easier to wear and maintain.

Presented in collaboration with Design Museum Everywhere, the exhibition was developed with a committee of prosthetic designers and prosthesis users.

“Bespoke Bodies” runs through April 7, 2024. Learn more at Theworldwar.org/bespokebodies.

