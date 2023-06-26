Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Q: I just plucked out a tick that bit me. What do I do now? What symptoms should I look for? A: Most tick bites won’t cause complications, but it’s important to stay vigilant about potential symptoms of tick-borne illnesses for about a month after the bite. Take a photo of the tick if you can, which can help your doctor if you do develop symptoms.

Tick-borne illnesses are known for producing unique rashes. With Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which can occur across the United States, you may see flat pink spots on your hands and feet. In Lyme disease, a bull’s eye rash often occurs within a week at the location of the bite.

But don’t assume everything is fine if you don’t see one. Research has revealed serious flaws in our assumptions of how rashes appear across diverse populations. African Americans are nearly three times less likely to get the bull’s eye rash associated with Lyme disease than White people. On black and brown skin tones, the rash can be subtle — if apparent at all.

Waiting for a characteristic rash can delay recognition of an infection. A study from UCLA found that a third of Black patients diagnosed with Lyme disease were already at an advanced stage with complications such as meningitis — as opposed to about 1 in 10 White patients.

That’s why it’s so important to know your risk level and watch out for flu-like symptoms in the month after the tick bite. Talk to a doctor promptly if you notice symptoms such as fever, night sweats, fatigue and muscle or joint pain. And head to the emergency room if you have more serious symptoms, such as becoming confused or developing a stiff neck.

Why preventing tick bites is key

Tick-borne illnesses continue to rise across the United States. Besides the more common infections such as Lyme disease, there are a few different reasons preventing tick bites is critical right now: Powassan virus and alpha-gal syndrome.

Powassan virus isn’t associated with a rash but can cause fever, headaches, vomiting and confusion. While Powassan virus is rare (only 2 reported human cases in the United States so far this year), an infection carries an enormous fatality rate: About 1 in 10 people with severe cases die.

And the Powassan virus — most commonly found in the northeast and Great Lakes regions — can spread within 15 minutes of a tick latching on, as opposed to Lyme disease, for instance, in which ticks rarely transmit the infection within the first 24 hours of biting.

Be aware of alpha-gal syndrome

Far more prevalent is an illness I’ve diagnosed among my own patients this past year: alpha-gal syndrome. Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule found in animal meat such as beef and pork. Patients often recall a bite from a Lone star tick, which is widely found in the eastern United States, about a month before noticing certain symptoms, including stomach pain, nausea or hives within hours of eating.

It turns out they’ve developed an allergy to alpha-gal, which can be found not just in meat, but in dairy and gelatin-containing products, such as shampoo or gel caps of medications. (Most patients only have reactions to meat.)

Scientists aren’t sure why this is happening, but some think it’s related to the tick’s saliva, which contains alpha-gal from feeding on mammalian hosts, triggering an immune response in humans.

To avoid tick-borne diseases, prevention is key. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants that you tuck into your socks in wooded or grassy areas and use insect repellent. Inspect yourself when you return home — and we’re talking about a crime-scene level inspection because nymph ticks are as tiny as a poppy seed. Take a shower and wash your clothes and dry them at high heat to kill any ticks that may have gone along for the ride.

What to do after a tick bite

Remove ticks quickly and cleanly to reduce your risk of infection. To remove a tick, use tweezers to firmly grasp as close to the head as possible. Pull the tick straight out from the skin in a deliberate, steady motion.

Take a photo of the tick while keeping it secure between the tips of your tweezers. If you can’t find your phone, take a mental note of what it looks like. Identifying the tick can help inform which infections you’re at risk for, so try to capture a sense of its size and color. Check if the tick appeared engorged (they can puff up like tiny balloons). That’s a sign that the tick has been feeding for a while, leaving you at a higher risk of infection.

Immediately flush the tick down the toilet. The last thing you want is to accidentally drop it and get bitten again. Wash the area and your hands. If you have a topical antibiotic such as Bacitracin, rub a small amount on the wound and cover with a bandage.

Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to get an idea of your risk level for infection, based on your location and the type of tick. Identify the tick, check the surveillance map and contact your doctor if you have any concerns. Keep an eye out for symptoms for about a month.

What I want my patients to know

After a tick bite, some people want oral antibiotics “just to be safe.” It might feel upsetting when your physician doesn’t prescribe them, but there are well-established guidelines on this. Antibiotics are useless in a number of scenarios — including bug bites that haven’t actually caused an infection. And taking unnecessary antibiotics risks bad — even debilitating — side effects for you and globally leads to resistance, which hurts us all. When in doubt, ask your doctor to clarify and discuss other ways you can support your health instead.

Meet the doctor: Trisha S. Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and a medical journalist.

