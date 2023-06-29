President Biden uses a CPAP machine for sleep apnea. Here’s what to know.

President Biden was recently spotted with telltale marks on his face that suggested he uses a CPAP machine, a device used to treat a common condition called sleep apnea. A White House spokesman confirmed that Biden has started using the device, which includes a mask held in place by straps that go around the head.
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines treat sleep apnea, which interferes with a person’s ability to breathe properly while asleep
Here’s what to know about continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines.
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day.
