Predigested food, field trips and ticks: The week in Well+Being

This week’s must-reads

Would you eat food that’s been predigested?

When Eating Lab columnist Anahad O’Connor first asked me this question, I was squeamish. Predigested food is supposed to be for baby birds!

It turns out that when we eat highly processed packaged foods, the machines that grind, pound, heat and puff foods into various shapes and textures are also doing the pre-chewing and predigesting for us.

To better explain, Anahad and graphics reporter Aaron Steckelberg take you on the journey of two kernels of corn. One gets to become canned corn. The other gets smashed into an ultra-processed snack chip.

A growing body of research suggests that the extent of industrial processing that your food undergoes alters the effect it has on your appetite, hormones, weight gain and likelihood of developing obesity and chronic diseases.

The process is what makes these foods so tasty and explains why we can’t stop eating them. It’s the reason many of them dissolve quickly on our tongues and don’t stick to our teeth.

This is a story you’ll want to share with friends and family — and one you’ll think about next time you reach for a chip!

Let’s visit our national parks!

The Post’s Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes. “Field Trip” will transport you to five national parks: Yosemite, Everglades, Glacier, White Sands and Gates of the Arctic.

The first two episodes are out, with the rest publishing every Wednesday.

Lillian begins her journey in the place that helped inspire the national parks. As wildfires threaten Yosemite’s giant sequoias, she asks what it will take to correct past mistakes and ensure the survival of these ancient trees.

A tick bit me. What do I do now?

This week’s Ask a Doctor has timely advice about what to do if you find a tick on yourself or someone else.

I have found plenty of ticks over the years — some were crawling up my leg, and some had already bitten me. Despite my extensive experience with the creepy-crawly little guys, I learned there’s more I can do to monitor my health after a tick bite. Read the full report on tick bites, so you can be prepared. (Hint: Keep your smartphone handy.)

And don’t forget to send your questions to Ask a Doctor. Our columnist is Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, and she may answer your question in a future column.

