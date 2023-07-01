A 3-minute meditation: How to be mindful watching fireworks

Maybe you remember the first time you saw fireworks and the feelings that they evoked in you. Do you recall a moment of fear or awe?
Whether you’re spending the Fourth of July holiday watching fireworks or enjoying a picnic, take a moment to be mindful of the experience. Pay attention to the people you’re with and the sounds, sights and scents around you. When we are fully present for the special events in our lives, we are able to savor them and make the memory more vivid so that we can recall and retell the stories for years to come.
Mindful fireworks
Samantha Snowden is a Headspace teacher in Los Angeles. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA and her master’s degrees in clinical and educational psychology from Columbia University. You can find her Instagram.
About this meditation
Well+Being and Headspace have teamed up to bring you short meditations for every day life. To learn more about our partnership please read here.
