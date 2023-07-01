The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

A 3-minute meditation: How to be mindful watching fireworks

By
July 1, 2023 at 9:07 a.m. EDT
An illustration of a silhouette of someone's head with fireworks going off inside.
(Marine Buffard for The Washington Post)
1 min

Maybe you remember the first time you saw fireworks and the feelings that they evoked in you. Do you recall a moment of fear or awe?

In this guided meditation, we’ll explore a memory of a time you enjoyed fireworks or a memory you’d like to make with loved ones in the near future.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Whether you’re spending the Fourth of July holiday watching fireworks or enjoying a picnic, take a moment to be mindful of the experience. Pay attention to the people you’re with and the sounds, sights and scents around you. When we are fully present for the special events in our lives, we are able to savor them and make the memory more vivid so that we can recall and retell the stories for years to come.

Mindful fireworks

Samantha Snowden is a Headspace teacher in Los Angeles. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA and her master’s degrees in clinical and educational psychology from Columbia University. You can find her Instagram.

About this meditation

Well+Being and Headspace have teamed up to bring you short meditations for every day life. To learn more about our partnership please read here.

Read more from Well+Being

Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.

Across the life span, boys and men are more likely to die than girls and women.

SuperAgers have lessons for us about longevity, cognitive health as we age

Popular keto and paleo diets aren’t helping your heart

Quiz: Are you an Ableist?

Exercise leads to sharper thinking and a healthier brain.

Loading...