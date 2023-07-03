Almost 39 percent of young women have an iron deficiency

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a third of young women in the United States — nearly 39 percent of those ages 12 to 21 — have an iron deficiency, according to research published in JAMA. Researchers based their finding on an analysis of nearly two decades of data on 3,490 young women from the long-running National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is considered nationally representative.

Iron is an essential mineral the body uses to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from lungs to the rest of the body. Iron also is needed to make the protein myoglobin, which helps muscles store the oxygen needed for energy. The amount of iron a person needs varies by age and sex, but recommended amounts for women are generally higher, especially for those who are pregnant or who experience heavy bleeding during menstruation.

To prevent or treat mineral deficiencies, health experts recommend getting needed nutrients primarily by eating a variety of foods. For iron, that includes lean meat, seafood and poultry; vegetables such as beans, lentils and spinach; tofu; nuts; raisins; and iron-fortified foods such as cereals and breads. Iron also is available as a dietary supplement and in some multivitamins.

People with an iron deficiency often have no symptoms. Left untreated, however, the condition can progress to what is called iron-deficiency anemia. Symptoms may include fatigue, weakness, sensitivity to cold, lightheadedness and problems with concentration and memory. The researchers found that most participants in their study (84 percent) had not progressed to iron-deficient anemia.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

