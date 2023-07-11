Prime energy drinks are highly caffeinated beverages in brightly-colored cans with flavors such as Ice Pop and Tropical Punch. Now some politicians and experts are raising concerns that the drinks aren’t safe for young people.
What to know about Prime and other caffeinated energy drinks
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has called on regulators to investigate whether the drink is unsafe for children
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Prime’s website lacks warnings and other information to help parents understand the “eye-popping” caffeine content in its drinks. He’s calling on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the company, which he says is “feverishly” targeting children.
Here’s what you need to know about the caffeine content in Prime Energy, how it compares to other drinks and what experts say about whether kids should be drinking them.