“That felt like magic, wow,” said one of my patients. “I feel like a weight that has burdened me for years has just been lifted,” said another.
EMDR therapy may help with trauma and anxiety. What you need to know.
Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing is a common, but not well-understood, approach to treating trauma-related conditions and disturbing life experiences
Developed in the late 1980s by psychologist Francine Shapiro, EMDR was originally used as a treatment modality for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. Over the past 30 years, EMDR has evolved into a well-researched therapeutic approach, demonstrating its effectiveness not only with trauma and PTSD, but also with other mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, panic disorders, phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder, chronic pain, addiction and sleep disorders.
EMDR therapy is endorsed by the World Health Organization, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Psychological Association.
EMDR, however, may have risks and side effects. Some patients may experience vivid dreams, headaches or extreme fatigue for a short period following sessions. The benefits of EMDR therapy can outweigh potential risks for many patients, but more rigorous study with a larger population and across clinical settings is needed. We also need more studies that investigate the process by which this therapy works.
I have offered EMDR therapy to my patients for several years. Here are answers to some common questions about EMDR.
