Are the orcas out to get us? What to know about recent attacks.

An orca might bump your boat or even spin it around. But don’t worry. You don’t need to cancel that whale watching trip.

By
July 14, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
A black orca dorsal fin sticks out of the ocean near two boats.
An orca swims off the coast of Spain. (Shutterstock)
10 min

From spinning boats to breaking rudders, a group of feisty orcas has been causing chaos off the coast of Spain.

In the past few years, boaters have reported more than 500 interactions with orcas, which can include benign encounters such as bumping the vessel or a curious orca swimming around the boat. But in about 250 cases, the Orcas have done actual damage, including serious damage to about 60 vessels and the sinking of three boats, according to John Burbeck, a member of the Cruising Association, an organization that supports sailors.

We asked whale experts to help explain this odd behavior, the risks posed to humans and whether we should cancel plans to go whale watching. Here’s what they had to say.

An orca bumps a boat’s rudder off the Strait of Gibraltar in June 2023. (Video: Obtained by the Washington Post)

