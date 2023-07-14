From spinning boats to breaking rudders, a group of feisty orcas has been causing chaos off the coast of Spain.
Are the orcas out to get us? What to know about recent attacks.
An orca might bump your boat or even spin it around. But don’t worry. You don’t need to cancel that whale watching trip.
We asked whale experts to help explain this odd behavior, the risks posed to humans and whether we should cancel plans to go whale watching. Here’s what they had to say.
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Across the life span, boys and men are more likely to die than girls and women.
SuperAgers have lessons for us about longevity, cognitive health as we age
Popular keto and paleo diets aren’t helping your heart
Quiz: Are you an Ableist?
Exercise leads to sharper thinking and a healthier brain.