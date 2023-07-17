4,000 people in the U.S. die by drowning every year

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Each year in the United States, an average of 4,000 people — or about 11 each day — die by drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That death toll includes two children younger than 14 every day, the American Red Cross says, making drowning the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths (after motor vehicle crashes) for kids 1 to 14.

Not everyone who drowns dies, however. The CDC says that about 8,000 people each year (22 per day) experience what is called a nonfatal drowning, meaning the person survives but may sustain serious injury, such as brain damage or long-term disability.

Drownings of people 15 and older are more apt to occur in natural waters (lakes, rivers or oceans), while swimming pools are the site of most drownings of children under 5.

Health experts agree that preventing drowning starts with children learning how to swim. In addition, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends never leaving a child unattended near water, installing barriers to pool access (such as locked gates, pool covers and alarms) and learning how to perform CPR.

The CDC notes that factors that make drowning more likely include the use of alcohol (involved in 25 percent of emergency room visits for drowning) and not wearing a life jacket when boating (with 81 percent of boating-related deaths attributed to drowning, and the vast majority of those victims not wearing a life jacket).

