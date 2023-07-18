Walking soccer, a British import, has many American players cheering

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Aside from his wife, soccer is the love of Gary Clark’s life. He started playing at age 7 and kept it up for more than four decades, even representing his home country Canada at the international level. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His involvement in the sport, though, was cut short at age 48, following a knee replacement surgery. When Clark asked about getting back on the field, his doctor told him to go ahead — but only if he wanted another knee replaced.

He dipped his toe in the water by joining a pickup game and tore the cartilage in his other knee.

“There was a sense of loss at not being able to go out and partake in my passion,” said Clark, now 68, of Coquitlam, B.C. “And I knew that if I tried, I would injure myself again.”

The physical demands of soccer — a fast-paced, high-intensity sport known for lots of running — prevent people such as Clark from participating after a certain age or an injury.

The game requires rapid accelerations, decelerations, turns and stops, which take a toll on players’ knees and ankles. A standard soccer pitch, at 115 yards long and 74 yards wide, is larger than an American football field. Players cover, on average, nearly seven miles, in a single match.

So when a variant of the sport with no running allowed emerged in 2011, some laughed it off as a joke.

Walking soccer, however, has become a global phenomenon.

Rules of walking soccer

In 2011, Chesterfield FC Community Trust launched its walking football program in Derbyshire, England, as part of an initiative for older adults.

Players can’t run or jog, with or without the ball, and one foot must be in contact with the ground at all times. Other rules also differ from regular soccer, to prioritize players’ health and safety. For example, tackling is only allowed with no contact; all free kicks are indirect; and the ball must never go over head height.

Walking soccer is played on a smaller field (55 to 65 yards long, and 35 to 45 yards wide) and with six people on each team instead of 11.

Walking soccer’s popularity is spreading

There are about 600 walking football clubs in England alone, for men and women.

The country is also home to the international governing body for walking football, the Federation of International Walking Football Associations (FIWFA), which includes member organizations from countries such as Italy, Nigeria, Australia, South Korea and India. And the inaugural World Nations Cup — the equivalent of the World Cup for walking soccer — will take place in August in the United Kingdom.

Clubs have cropped up in Seattle, Chicago, Southern California, Vancouver and a few other cities and regions in the United States and Canada.

Physical benefits of walking soccer

Former soccer players and newcomers alike are discovering that walking soccer is a safe, inclusive sport with benefits for both physical and mental health.

“I have lost weight playing, so I think that’s a good sign,” said Clark, who has played with the Tri-City Walking Soccer Club for about a year. He logs up to 13,000 to 18,000 steps in a single game, but notes that most players average around 3,500 to 7,000 steps.

George Gorecki, 62, started Walking Soccer Chicago in early 2019, after hearing about the sport from a U.K.-based friend. The Chicago resident used to play competitive amateur soccer with a club before arthritis in his left knee and right hip slowed him down. Many older members of Walking Soccer Chicago found themselves in the same boat — unable to play because of medical conditions — before being introduced to the modified form of the game.

“The guys really took to it because they were able to reconnect with their teammates, both on the field and in a social setting after the game,” Gorecki said. “Walking soccer opened a door that would have otherwise stayed closed.”

Most studies on walking soccer have small sample sizes, but a 2020 review of research on the sport determined that it may have health benefits and help build social connections. A 2015 study found that 12 weeks of walking soccer, in the form of a two-hour training session per week, significantly reduced body mass and percentage body fat in 10 older men. Participants, with an average age of 66, had various comorbidities, including hypertension, knee osteoarthritis and Type 2 diabetes.

The researchers concluded that walking football is safe and effective as a public health intervention — for not only healthy individuals but also those with various exercise-limiting medical conditions.

Mental health effects of walking soccer

Other research has focused on the mental and social aspects of the sport. In a 2022 study, seven men with mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety underwent a walking football intervention. It involved up to an hour playing a game, followed by an opportunity to meet and socialize. The men reported several positive effects on their well-being. They enjoyed socializing, developed new friendships and felt a renewed sense of purpose.

“Research shows that older adults who play sports have a higher level of self-efficacy and express stronger feelings of personal empowerment, as well as enhanced self-confidence and self-worth,” said Amy Chan Hyung Kim, associate professor of sports management at Florida State University. In a 2019 review, Kim and her colleagues found that sports participation may enhance life satisfaction, social life and personal psychological status for older adults.

“After we finish playing, we go to the pub, have lunch and a couple of beers, and razz each other about the game,” said Clark, whose coed club has just over 50 members. “So socially, it’s been great.”

Kim recommends that those who are interested in trying out walking soccer should talk to their primary care physician before diving in, since playing sports comes with some risk. After getting the green light, she suggests checking with area recreation departments or senior centers for walking soccer or other sports-related opportunities.

Other benefits of walking soccer

Even with the growing popularity of soccer in the United States, walking soccer isn’t likely to become the nationwide craze in North America that it is in the U.K. But American players can look to British clubs to learn how a sport can benefit not only older adults but also members of their community.

Shaun Sherrick, 62, of London, has run the Barnet WFT (Walking Football Team) since 2015. The team boasts 140 players between ages 50 and 87. Outside regular matches twice a week, the men meet for cycling trips and visit new Indian restaurants once a month as part of a “curry club.”

Many older members have lost their partners and lean on these social events as a way to stave off loneliness.

“We are not just a walking football team, we are a football family,” said Sherrick, who is especially proud of Barnet WFT’s community outreach efforts.

Players have visited individuals living with dementia to chat about soccer over tea, spoken to students at schools and delivered home-cooked meals to children in need. The team also fundraises throughout the year for organizations that help support mental health and older people, including Mind, Age UK and Harrow Bereavement Care.

“Walking football has become an important part of our lives with our training and matches, but we never forget we are a community team,” Sherrick said. “Play to stay fit, play to laugh, and your football family will grow.”

