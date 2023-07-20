Chronic heat, World Cup and EMDR: The week in Well+Being

You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday.
This week’s must-reads
- You’ll be inspired by the Armour family, who fought for years to bring their disabled child home. Read more: Florida kept disabled kids in institutions. A judge is sending them home.
- Some people swear by EMDR therapy, which uses a right-left rapid eye movement guided by the therapist. We asked a therapist to explain.
- Here’s a new reason to get your hearing checked. Hearing aids may cut risk of cognitive decline by nearly half.
- Rubisco is arguably the most abundant protein on the planet. Our Climate Coach explains how this plant protein could push meat off your plate.
Why chronic heat is bad for you — and some good reasons to stay indoors
We’ve been hearing a lot about extreme heat around the world, and how to stay safe and avoid heat illness, including heat stroke.
This week, columnist Richard Sima explores how persistent heat over days and years can lead to chronic health problems. Research indicates that when our body’s cooling system is constantly taxed, it takes a toll on our heart and kidneys. Excessive heat may be the reason that in some countries, kidney disease is being found in younger people.
Heat can take a tremendous toll on our sleep, which can lead to a number of chronic health problems. More extreme heat has been correlated with more hospitalizations for specific mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, mood disorders and self-harm.
It’s important to keep yourself cool during extreme heat, but don’t hide indoors all summer. Your body will handle the heat better if you slowly acclimatize to hot weather.
The process can take seven to 14 days, so don’t try to rush it. Start by spending a little time outdoors in the heat, gardening, walking or exercising, and make sure you stay hydrated. You can gradually increase your outdoor activity over seven to 14 days as your body begins to adjust. In athletes, 10 or more hot workouts of gradually increasing duration and intensity during the hottest part of the day are usually needed. You can also speed up the process by taking hot baths. Gretchen Reynolds explains.
When you’re not outdoors slowly acclimating to the heat, you can try these cooler activities (some are more active than others):
Enjoy the women’s World Cup: I find the women’s game far more exciting than the men’s. To help you plan your life around the next month of competition, start with our How to Watch guide. You can bookmark The Washington Post’s World Cup 2023 page so you never miss the latest updates. You can meet the U.S. Women’s National Team as well as Tazuni, the blue-haired World Cup penguin mascot giving Megan Rapinoe vibes.
It’s “Barbie” weekend! Whether you’re planning to see the movie in theaters or wait for it to stream at home, we’ve got lots of entertaining insights into the cultural juggernaut that is Barbie. Our Style desk explores the meaning of Barbie, including 16 ways we think about the iconic doll. You can read the review or check in with Michelle Singletary about how Barbie primed us all for a life of conspicuous consumption. The Home You Own team asked top designers to create a new Barbie Dreamhouse for their iconic client. And our business desk explains why marketers are awash in pink, trying to tap into the doll movie mania. Pink hamburgers anyone?
Try easy weightlifting indoors. Use extreme heat outdoors as an excuse to start a new, easy weightlifting routine indoors. This week Gretchen Reynolds explains why you don’t need to lift huge amounts of weight to get the benefit of resistance training. Easy weightlifting is an effective way to get stronger, she writes.
Cool down with aqua jogging. If it’s too hot for your regular outdoor workout, or you’ve got some aches and pains that have kept you from running, try aqua jogging. You’ll need access to a pool that is deep enough so that your feet don’t touch the ground. A flotation belt around your waist will help your running technique. Learn more here: Need a break from running in the heat? Try aqua jogging.
Have your own walking World Cup. For those of us who can’t sprint across the pitch anymore, walking soccer might just be the thing.
How to protect your dog in the heat
What color are your dog’s gums? I learned something new this week from our Home You Own team. One sign that your dog is overheating is really, really red gums. The inability to stop panting is another concern.
Keep your dog hydrated, and don’t overdo the walks on hot days. And here’s a fun tip your dog will love: Make ice cubes out of chicken broth, and drop the frozen cubes into your pet’s water dish.
For these and other tips from an emergency vet, read the full story.
How do you get rid of leg cramps?
The answer to this week’s Ask a Doctor letter will no doubt surprise you — or just make you pucker. Leg cramps peak in midsummer, and the solution: a sip of pickle juice.
To find out why, read the full story, and don’t forget to send your question to Ask a Doctor. Trisha S. Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.
