What you need to know about hearing aids, PSAPs and ‘hearables’

You may also come across devices known as personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) and “hearables” in retail stores and online. These aren’t considered hearing aids but could be helpful in some instances.
Here’s what you need to know about each of these kinds of hearing devices.
OTC hearing aid details
Self-fitting
- Where to buy them: In a retail setting, such as a drugstore or electronics store, or online.
- Pros: Currently, self-fitting hearing aids must be cleared as both safe and effective by the FDA. Because they’re far more customizable than preset OTC hearing aids, they may suit your specific hearing needs better. Self-fitting aids can be significantly less expensive than prescription hearing aids. (They start at about $699 per device.)
- Cons: While you’ll probably be guided by an app to set up your aids, the self-fitting process might be challenging for some people, particularly those who are less technologically inclined.
Preset
- Where to buy them: In a retail setting, such as a drugstore or electronics store, or online.
- Pros: With prices starting at about $199 per device, some of these are less expensive than many of the self-fitting OTC and prescription options. Because these types of aids usually come with just a handful of preset audio programs, they may also be easier to set up than self-fitting OTC hearing aids.
- Cons: The preset audio programs may not match your hearing loss as closely as a prescription or self-fitting aid would. And these don’t need to be cleared by the FDA for efficacy before being sold over the counter, although they must meet standards about minimum technical specs and maximum safe volume.
Other options
Prescription hearing aids
- Where to buy them: From an audiologist; an ear, nose and throat specialist; or a licensed hearing aid dispenser.
- Pros: Those professionals vet hearing aids and can help ensure quality and that the aids work properly for you. As part of the buying process, you’ll also receive a professional hearing test and help selecting a hearing aid. And the hearing care provider will program your device so it treats your specific hearing problems. Follow-up adjustments are often included.
- Cons: Price. A pair can cost about $1,000 to $6,000 and is usually not covered (or not fully covered) by insurance. In addition, you’ll have to go to the provider’s office or a retail location for in-person appointments.
PSAPs and other ‘hearables’
- Where to buy them: In a retail setting, such as a drugstore or electronics store, or online.
- Pros: Price (PSAPs can be found for less than $20). Other devices broadly known as “hearables” tend to have many functions, including some hearing-aid-like features. For instance, with Apple’s AirPods Pro ear buds, you can listen to music, reduce unwanted background noise and amplify sounds you want to hear (like a lecture).
- Cons: PSAPs, which are meant to be used by people without hearing loss to amplify sound in situations such as birdwatching, aren’t hearing aids — and aren’t subject to FDA rules about hearing aid safety and quality. Hearables aren’t allowed to be marketed for hearing loss.
